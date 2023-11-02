R1 RCM expands collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate integration of Azure OpenAI Service across the R1 enterprise

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the development and integration of generative AI into R1’s industry-leading healthcare revenue cycle management platform.

R1’s proprietary technology, including automations, workflows and algorithms, built to reduce costs and drive revenue yield for the healthcare industry, will use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure AI services to rapidly introduce new product capabilities and drive greater productivity, improved customer and patient experiences, and faster time to value.



R1 recently delivered its first large language model (LLM) application that increases the productivity of physician coding quality assurance, integrating tools from Azure AI Studio. The application evaluates complex unstructured medical records to predict physician evaluation and management (E/M) codes and improve coding quality across patient charts. The application was conceived and delivered in under four months.



“R1 offers a unique combination of software and services, and we are leading the next wave of advanced technology for the healthcare revenue cycle – first with automation, then machine learning, and now with large language models and AI,” said Lee Rivas, chief executive officer of R1. “We are confident that these models applied to broad data sets at scale will enable greater automation and have a transformative impact on revenue cycle performance. Our collaboration with Microsoft opens the door to greater innovation with LLM-based applications that scale across the revenue cycle, supporting both operators and providers to achieve better results and improve patient satisfaction.”



R1’s technology roadmap features an array of initiatives leveraging LLMs on applications across the revenue cycle, from call centers to payer follow-up to scheduling and automation of accounts receivable activities.



“With the significant financial and staffing challenges facing healthcare providers today, Microsoft Azure AI plays a critical role in helping the industry achieve greater efficiencies, improved financial performance and increase quality of care,” said Peter Durlach, Corporate Vice President, Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft. “Our collaboration with R1 leverages their deep revenue cycle data and expertise with Azure AI to accelerate development of LLM-based applications that capitalize on AI’s transformative power to deliver immediate benefits to healthcare providers and the patients they serve.”



R1’s customer base, including 95 of the largest 100 health systems in the U.S., enables broad visibility into industry revenue cycle data including operational, financial, and clinical data. R1 models glean insights from over 500 million records and visibility into $900+ billion total net patient revenue.



About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

