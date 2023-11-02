Thompson and Thompson Genetics and Genomics in Medicine Includes OGM in Latest Edition, Notes Workflow’s Performance and Ability to Detect More SVs than LRS at Lower Cost

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) was included for the first time in Thompson and Thompson Genetics and Genomics in Medicine, 9th edition, a textbook regularly used for medical students, genetic counseling students, students in laboratory medicine, and more advanced trainees pursuing American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG) residency and laboratory fellowships in clinical biochemical genetics, laboratory genetics and genomics, and clinical molecular genetics. The publication, which was last updated in 2015, includes information on new discoveries in the fields of genetics and genomics, the latest technologies in genome analysis, and new diagnoses these methods can enable.



The book’s authors describe OGM as a powerful tool for genome analysis, due to its ability to detect and validate structural variants (SVs) that sequencing techniques may miss. They also note that, when compared to long-read sequencing (LRS), OGM can be less expensive and can resolve complex SVs with greater precision, showing its potential as a tool in clinical research investigations.

“We are thrilled to see OGM included in the newest edition of Thompson and Thompson Genetics and Genomics in Medicine, which is the primary training manual for trainees and fellows seeking ABMGG certifications in clinical biochemical genetics, laboratory genetics and genomics, and clinical molecular genetics. The book plays an important role in directing the genomics community toward emerging techniques, and in comparing different methods of genome analysis,” commented Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer of Bionano.

“Inclusion in this book is a significant milestone for OGM and for people in the various fields of genome analysis who are looking for ways to move the community forward. We were pleased to see the authors note OGM’s ability to detect clinically relevant SVs that other methods, including LRS, miss, while citing OGM’s potential lower cost and greater accuracy, particularly as the SVs detected by OGM in research may ultimately lead to improved diagnosis and detection of genetic disorders,” added Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

The publication can be found here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

