Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) and Silentium Defence Partner to Deliver a Low-SWaP, Covert Air Defense Solution

Ashburn, Va., USA and Adelaide, South Australia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), the leading provider of wireless mesh technology, and Silentium Defence, the global leader in passive radar, today announced a partnership to deliver a combined low size, weight and power (SWaP) covert air defense solution capable of detecting surface to airborne targets. The soldier-portable solution distributes critical sensor and targeting data real-time across DTC’s MESH or Coded Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (COFDM) waveforms to assess threats in contested environments.

DTC’s tactical radio with MeshUltra™ waveform enhances the operator’s ability to display situational awareness data from Silentium’s MAVERICK M8 to a common operating picture and/or a Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) capable device. The systems are designed to operate either independently or as part of a meshed network in highly dynamic operating environments.

“This collaboration between DTC and Silentium provides our military, law enforcement, and commercial customers a low-SWaP passive air and surface radar system with no electromagnetic signature. We are able to offer an inherently low probability of detect/low probability of intercept RF radio that creates an end-to-end solution for a global expeditionary environment,” said Dave Huisenga, Executive Vice President and General Manager for DTC North America.

“DTC is a trusted partner that has a track record of delivering mission critical communications solutions to warfighters around the world,” said Simon Palumbo, Chief Experience, Silentium Defence. “By combining one of our most advanced passive radar solutions with DTC’s MANET radio, we are providing our current and future customers with an unparalleled solution to meet today’s highly contested and dynamic battlefield environment.”

This collaboration will expand DTC’s and Silentium’s reach within the U.S. military and across the coalition, and commercial market.

About Silentium Defence

Silentium Defence is a global leader in passive radar systems for tactical and strategic surveillance. A disruptive technology, designed and developed in Australia, Silentium’s MAVERICK passive radars enable customers to ‘see without being seen’ across sea, air, land, and space. Fast, safe, and cost effective to deploy, Silentium’s radars have no electromagnetic signature, are covert in operation, easily adapt to mission requirements and provide an undeniable advantage in any domain. Situational awareness, anytime, anywhere, to protect what matters. Learn more: https://www.silentiumdefence.com.au/

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees. Learn more: https://www.domotactical.com/

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security, and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

