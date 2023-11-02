Semidynamics and Arteris Partner To Accelerate AI RISC-V System-on-Chip Development

Highlights:



Arteris and Semidynamics partnership enhances the flexibility and highly configurable interoperability of RISC-V processor IP with system IP.

Integrated and optimized solutions will focus on accelerating artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing applications.

The partnership will result in a demonstrator platform in 2024.



CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation and Semidynamics, a provider of fully customizable high bandwidth and high-performance RISC-V processor IP, today announced a partnership to accelerate electronic product innovation for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

The partnership supports the interoperability between Semidynamics' Atrevido™ and Avispado™ 64-bit RISC-V processor IP cores and Arteris’ Ncore cache coherent network-on-chip (NoC) system IP. The combined solution delivers interoperability to speed up the development of AI/ML and HPC designs.

"For markets like machine learning, key-value stores and recommendation systems, we optimize our customizable RISC-V processors and supporting technologies, such as Vector Units, Tensors Units and Gazzillion™, to deal with the computing of highly sparse data, with long memory latencies, and high-bandwidth memory systems," said Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics. "Efficient data transport within our cores and between chips and chiplets is vital for overall system performance. Partnering to pre-integrate with Arteris' Ncore cache coherent technology will result in accelerated project schedules for our mutual customers."

"Our goal is to support our customers’ choices on processor IP while providing the SoC connectivity backbone for the emerging RISC-V ecosystem and its use in combination with other processor architectures," said Michal Siwinski, CMO at Arteris. "Our collaboration with Semidynamics supports our mission to catalyze SoC innovation so our shared customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next and creating leading-edge products, including those supporting the rapid evolution of AI."

The partnership currently focuses on a demonstrator design integrating a Semidynamics’ four-core RISC-V cluster using Arteris’ Ncore cache coherent NoC technology. This collaboration is expected to be available for customer demonstrations in Q1 2024. For more information, contact info@arteris.com and info@semidynamics.com.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Semidynamics

Founded in 2016 and based in Barcelona, Spain, Semidynamics™ is the only provider of fully customizable RISC-V processor IP and specializes in high bandwidth, high-performance cores with Vector Units, Tensor Units and Gazzillion, and targeted at machine learning and AI applications. The company is privately owned and is a strategic member of the RISC-V Alliance.

