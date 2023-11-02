NAR Releases 2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule

Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2024 statistical and quarterly economic forecast news release schedule.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule
*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

JANUARY  
Fri., Jan. 19 December Existing-Home Sales
Fri., Jan. 26 December Pending Home Sales Index
FEBRUARY  
Thu., Feb. 8 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Feb. 22 January Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Feb. 29 January Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
MARCH  
Thu., Mar. 21 February Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Mar. 28 February Pending Home Sales Index
APRIL  
Thu., Apr. 18 March Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Apr. 25 March Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
MAY  
Wed., May 8 First Quarter Metro Home Prices
Wed., May 22 April Existing-Home Sales
Thu., May 30 April Pending Home Sales Index
JUNE  
Fri., June 21 May Existing-Home Sales
Thu., June 27 May Pending Home Sales Index
JULY  
Tue., July 23 June Existing-Home Sales
Wed., July 31 June Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
AUGUST  
Tue., Aug. 13 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Aug. 22 July Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Aug. 29 July Pending Home Sales Index
SEPTEMBER  
Thu., Sep. 19 August Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Sep. 26 August Pending Home Sales Index
OCTOBER  
Wed., Oct. 23 September Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Oct. 30 September Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
NOVEMBER  
Thu., Nov. 7 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Nov. 21 October Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Nov. 27 October Pending Home Sales Index
DECEMBER  
Thu., Dec. 19 November Existing-Home Sales
Mon., Dec. 30 November Pending Home Sales Index

