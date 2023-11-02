NAR Releases 2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule

Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2024 statistical and quarterly economic forecast news release schedule.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule
*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
|JANUARY
|Fri., Jan. 19
|December Existing-Home Sales
|Fri., Jan. 26
|December Pending Home Sales Index
|FEBRUARY
|Thu., Feb. 8
|Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., Feb. 22
|January Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Feb. 29
|January Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
|MARCH
|Thu., Mar. 21
|February Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Mar. 28
|February Pending Home Sales Index
|APRIL
|Thu., Apr. 18
|March Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Apr. 25
|March Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
|MAY
|Wed., May 8
|First Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Wed., May 22
|April Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., May 30
|April Pending Home Sales Index
|JUNE
|Fri., June 21
|May Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., June 27
|May Pending Home Sales Index
|JULY
|Tue., July 23
|June Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., July 31
|June Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
|AUGUST
|Tue., Aug. 13
|Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., Aug. 22
|July Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Aug. 29
|July Pending Home Sales Index
|SEPTEMBER
|Thu., Sep. 19
|August Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Sep. 26
|August Pending Home Sales Index
|OCTOBER
|Wed., Oct. 23
|September Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Oct. 30
|September Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
|NOVEMBER
|Thu., Nov. 7
|Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., Nov. 21
|October Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Nov. 27
|October Pending Home Sales Index
|DECEMBER
|Thu., Dec. 19
|November Existing-Home Sales
|Mon., Dec. 30
|November Pending Home Sales Index
