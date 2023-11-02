Progress Accelerates Digital Modernization Using Generative AI and Enhanced Data Connectivity with Latest Release of Sitefinity

Progress Sitefinity 15 empowers marketers with generative AI capabilities and enhanced data connectivity for a unified customer view and accelerated delivery of personalized experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the availability of Progress® Sitefinity® 15. With this release, Progress delivers new generative AI (GenAI) support throughout the platform, enabling marketers to create personalized content at scale. Additionally, new no-code data connectivity offered through Sitefinity Integration Hub seamlessly connects to leading MarTech platforms facilitating unified customer profiles. Organizations driving digital modernization can eliminate marketing data silos, gain valuable customer insights and deliver personalized experiences faster with Sitefinity 15.

The landscape of digital marketing and content creation is being radically transformed by the emergence of GenAI technologies. A recent survey by Gartner found that 79% of corporate strategists believe that technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and automation will be critical for their success over the next two years. With today’s release, Progress helps marketers accelerate content creation using GenAI capabilities, built directly into the content authoring interface. In addition, a new no-code data integration platform enables them to aggregate customer information from critical business systems to easily gain a holistic view of customer data across platforms, enabling the creation of personalized digital experiences with speed and precision.

Sitefinity 15 enables organizations to:

Leverage generative AI to scale content production and improve the efficiency of content marketing: New GenAI support enables authors to efficiently summarize, improve and personalize existing content to suit the unique needs and requirements of different personas or touchpoints along the customer journey. They can do this by leveraging AI tools straight from the WYSIWYG editor without learning how to write prompts or the need to switch interfaces.





New GenAI support enables authors to efficiently summarize, improve and personalize existing content to suit the unique needs and requirements of different personas or touchpoints along the customer journey. They can do this by leveraging AI tools straight from the WYSIWYG editor without learning how to write prompts or the need to switch interfaces. Drive automation and bring data closer to business users: Through the new Sitefinity Integration Hub, organizations can connect Sitefinity to more than 1,000+ critical third-party systems and applications to automate workflows and harness data effectively.





Through the new Sitefinity Integration Hub, organizations can connect Sitefinity to more than 1,000+ critical third-party systems and applications to automate workflows and harness data effectively. Create efficient journeys and deliver one-to-one personalization with AI-assisted CDP capabilities: Organizations can leverage unified customer data to segment audiences and optimize messaging. Sitefinity customer data platform (CDP) now also has an AI-driven chatbot for faster onboarding.



“With the Sitefinity 15 release, we are excited to offer significant new digital marketing muscle for customers,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “New GenAI content authoring capabilities and scalable MarTech system integrations are game changers for ease of content creation and experience personalization.”

Sitefinity is a cloud-based, enterprise-grade CMS built on proven ASP.NET technology. It provides intuitive content management, personalization, integrated core CDP capabilities and decoupled architecture to enable multichannel content delivery. As the cornerstone of Progress’ Digital Experience (DX) suite of products, Sitefinity provides mid-market and enterprise organizations with the right digital experience tools to drive efficiency and rapid time to value in their digital initiatives.

In the past 12 months, Sitefinity has earned multiple industry recognitions from analysts and customers. Most recently, the Progress DX suite of products was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) report and was named a Leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for DXP. Sitefinity was also named by G2 as a 2023 Best Software Awards winner, based on user reviews, and won the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Overall Web Content Management Solution”.

Sitefinity 15 is available today. For more information, visit https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms or attend the Sitefinity 15 release webinar on November 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Register for the event here.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

pr@progress.com