CISO Global Licenses Cutting Edge Proprietary AI and Neural Net Intellectual Property to New Partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has announced the signing of a licensing agreement to provide its entire suite of next generation intellectual property to CRG Research, LLC.



“Licensing our full intellectual property portfolio to providers who then create wholly separate offerings in the marketplace will result in new revenue streams for CISO,” said CTO Jerald Dawkins, Ph.D., CISO Global. “The significance of this model is that it extends the reach of CISO Global’s leading-edge technology to help solve widespread cybersecurity problems. CRG is the first of a host of new partners who will build on top of our products to address issues and improve cybersecurity effectiveness across multiple industries.”

CRG (Cyber Risk Governance) provides technical research services to legal firms conducting pre-transaction due diligence in the mergers and acquisitions space, proactively uncovering cyber incidents and vulnerabilities that could significantly impact a planned transaction. CISO’s proprietary solutions will empower CRG to collect and assess network data in real time and with more extensive detail than competitors.

According to a study conducted by IBM, one in three acquirers experienced a breach attributable to merger and acquisition activity in the integration phase, pointing to market demand for cyber research during due diligence. Uncovering hidden breaches and vulnerabilities using a research firm like CRG during the pre-transaction period can enable parties to remediate vulnerabilities, thereby mitigating the risk of potential losses due to a breach.

“We are excited to partner with CISO Global and their next generation technology” said James Crank, a Partner at CRG Research. “We work with global security leaders to provide in-time network assessments and research to empower M&A attorney’s to better understand the digital risks of potential acquisitions.”

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that the licensing of our intellectual property portfolio will be beneficial to the clients of CRG Research; our belief that licensing of our IP to other providers will create separate market offerings and create new revenue streams for CISO; our belief that CISO’s technology will help solve widespread cybersecurity problems; our belief that CRG is the first of a host of new partners who will build on top of our products to address and improve cybersecurity effectiveness; our belief that CRG provides technical services to legal firms who work in the merger and acquisition field; our belief that CISO’s proprietary solutions will allow CRG to assess data in more detail that its competitors; our belief that the IBM study sets forth a case model for the need for cybersecurity in the field of mergers and acquisition; our belief that discovering hidden breaches and vulnerabilities during the pre-transaction phase of acquisitions can allow remediation of vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of losses due to a cyber breach; our belief that CRG works with global security leaders to provide in-time network assessments to empower M&A legal teams to better understand the digital risks of potential acquisitions; and our belief in our commitment to helping the industry accelerate its ongoing push to enhance the effectiveness of cybersecurity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contact:

Janet Brumfield

Ideal PR+ for CISO Global

614.582.9636

janet@idealprplus.com