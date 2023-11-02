NEXGEL to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13th

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on November 13, 2023.

Following the release of its financial and operating results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on November 13, 2023. The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by registering on the Events and Presentations portion of NEXGEL’s Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

NEXGEL Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: November 13, 2023

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: + 1-877-407-9208 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-201-493-6784 (International)

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1640412&tp_key=d1c55ca731

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 27, 2023, at + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13742264. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on NEXGEL’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.nexgel.com/ .

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.