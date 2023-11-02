2 November 2023

Announcement no. 43





Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group A/S today held its Extraordinary General Meeting with the following results:

1) Attorney Martin Allan Christensen from Accura Advokatpartnerselskab was elected as chairman at the extraordinary general meeting.





2) The following new candidates were elected to the Board of Directors: (i) Omar S. Qandeel, and (ii) Martin Engell-Rossen.





The Board of Director immediately thereafter constituted itself with Christian Vinding Thomsen as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Martin Engell-Rossen as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors will thereafter consist of Christian Vinding Thomsen (Chairman), Martin Engell-Rossen (Vice Chairman), Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.





For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 40 22 21 14

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222





About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

