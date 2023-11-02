Hilarious Poetry Book for Kids, DANCING ANTS, Inspires Creativity, Literacy, and Fun

Charleston, SC, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Square-dancing ants? Horses that eat ice cream? Gladiators who fall asleep in the arena? Readers will find all this and more in a collection of fifteen zany, Seussian poems called Dancing Ants: And Other Silly Poems for Kids….

Accompanied by vivid, hilarious watercolor illustrations each poem in the book displays a wide range of improbable scenes and lovable characters that will inspire laughter and creativity in young readers.

Crafted with literacy and education in mind, DANCING ANTS also includes fun, educational facts and writing prompts related to the stories. Operating under the belief that poetry can accelerate learning and improve interest in reading, author Lizzie B. Lynn has crafted her poems in an excitingly rhythmic, rhyming meter. With a strong emphasis on imagination and wonder, it encourages children to pursue life with relentless curiosity. Your family will laugh out loud as you read this book together—and your kids won’t want to put it down.

Dancing Ants: And Other Silly Poems for Kids…. is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Lizzie B. Lynn is a musician, traveler, and writer who has spent most of her career in Higher Education, teaching music, and working for non-profits. She wrote Dancing Ants, her second book, to celebrate the hilarity of life and to spark imagination in young readers. She hopes to inspire children to write, read and laugh more often through poetry. Lizzie loves spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, travelling, and hanging out with her dogs, Frank, and Beans. After living in many different states, she and her husband call Charleston, South Carolina home.

Craig Faust is a freelance cartoonist and illustrator who began drawing at an early age when he should have been paying attention in school. His career has led him to the U.S. Navy and the paper industry, but his first love is creating exciting, colorful artwork—including acclaimed picture book illustrations for children. Craig lives in Charleston, South Carolina.

