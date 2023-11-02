Burford Capital, PLI Press Publish Comprehensive Reference on Commercial Legal Finance

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global legal finance company Burford Capital announces the release of a new book providing an indispensable overview of the industry and practical introductions to the use of commercial litigation and arbitration finance in key jurisdictions worldwide.



Published by PLI Press, a division of Practising Law Institute, Commercial Legal Finance addresses key questions about legal finance structures, pricing, and mechanics, providing a step-by-step overview of the process for obtaining legal finance.

Covering key jurisdictions including the US, England & Wales, Europe, Asia, and Australia, the book addresses ethical considerations for litigants and lawyers, key considerations for commercial litigation, patent litigation and arbitration financing, and a legal finance glossary of terms.

“In-house counsel with responsibility for litigation and arbitration, as well as law firm practitioners advising clients in this area, can benefit from a comprehensive reference to the commercial legal finance industry that offers practical guidance on the mechanics of litigation and arbitration finance in key jurisdictions and practice areas around the world,” says David Perla, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Burford Capital, who co-edited the treatise with Co-Chief Operating Officer Aviva Will and Burford’s Suzanne Butters.

