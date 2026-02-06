PLI Announces Collaboration with CPE Studios to Offer First-Ever Documentary-Style CPE and CLE Programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping professionals at the forefront of legal and regulatory developments, has released a new video series in collaboration with CPE Studios, an educational content creator known for its immersive learning experiences.

The original documentary series created by CPE Studios and commissioned by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners features three interactive case studies that explore real-world financial crimes through firsthand accounts from individuals directly involved in the events, while offering professionals actionable lessons in prevention, detection, and ethical accountability. The series gives learners a new way to earn both CPE and CLE credit while underscoring PLI’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and flexible learning options.

“PLI is committed to expanding the ways professionals can earn credit while engaging with high-quality, innovative content,” said Sharon L. Crane, President of PLI. “Our collaboration with CPE Studios reflects that mission. These programs offer a unique, documentary-style learning experience, and we’re pleased to make them accessible to our community of learners.”

“This first-ever collaboration complements our growing portfolio of forward-thinking CPE and CLE offerings,” says PLI Chief Content Officer Kara O’Brien. “These offerings include Under Review with Alex Su, a series produced in collaboration with Stanford Law School, which provides a unique way for the legal community to stay on top of key trends shaping the industry while earning CLE credits, as well as the new Enhanced Digital Edition of the Transfer Pricing Answer Book, which now includes a CPE self-study module. Together, these initiatives highlight PLI’s continued investment in delivering professional education that is both rigorous and adaptable to modern learning preferences.”

The three CPE Studios titles are available at https://www.pli.edu/cpestudios.

About CPE Studios

CPE Studios is a company specializing in the research and production of documentary films for visual legal advocacy campaigns and Continuing Professional Education/Development (CPE/CPD) aimed at legal and business professionals. To learn more about CPE Studios and their approach to documentary style professional education, visit: www.cpestudios.com.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is the premier nonprofit learning organization serving legal and allied professionals. Trusted by the majority of top law firms and corporations for its best-in-class training, PLI offers timely, accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by expert volunteer faculty. PLI also keeps the legal community informed and inspired with publications, podcasts, and video series presented by thought leaders. Recognizing the importance of pro bono service, PLI offers training to help lawyers advocate effectively for clients in need. Visit www.pli.edu to start learning today.