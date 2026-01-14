PLI Launches CPE-Enhanced Answer Book

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLI Press, the publishing division of Practising Law Institute, has developed a new way for accountants and CPAs to earn necessary Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits while they learn about the latest in transfer pricing compliance and strategy.

With the Enhanced digital version of PLI’s Transfer Pricing Answer Book, edited by David B. Blair, readers can access a convenient self-study module and earn CPE upon completion of an exam.

As global businesses grow and depend on exchanges of goods, services, and intangible assets between related entities, they encounter increased transfer pricing scrutiny from tax authorities. Navigating evolving regulations and business models demands clear, practical guidance for compliance and strategy. The Transfer Pricing Answer Book cuts through the complexity, delivering straightforward answers on every aspect of transfer pricing — including the latest OECD digital commerce reforms and IRS approaches to controlled transactions.

“PLI is proud to be the gold standard for continuing professional education, including a variety of timely and informative CPE programs,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. “With our CPE-enhanced Transfer Pricing Answer Book, the first publication of its kind from PLI Press, we’re pleased to offer another option for busy professionals looking for thorough, practical guidance as well as credit opportunities.”

Order the title and start learning today: Transfer Pricing Answer Book

About the Author: David B. Blair, a partner with Eversheds Sutherland in Washington, DC, counsels large corporations and partnerships facing contentious IRS audits, appeals, and litigation. With over three decades of experience handling tax controversies for clients in a broad range of industries, David has a deep understanding of the procedural and substantive nuances of the tax laws. As a recognized authority on tax controversy, David has been an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, teaching courses on transfer pricing and tax common law doctrines.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is the premier nonprofit learning organization serving legal and allied professionals. Trusted by the majority of top law firms and corporations for its best-in-class training, PLI offers timely, accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by expert volunteer faculty. PLI also keeps the legal community informed and inspired with publications, podcasts, and video series presented by thought leaders. Recognizing the importance of pro bono service, PLI offers training to help lawyers advocate effectively for clients in need. Visit www.pli.edu to start learning today.