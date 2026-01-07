New PLI Press Title from Deborah Farone Helps Lawyers Build Thriving Practices

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book from renowned legal marketing advisor and former Am Law 100 CMO Deborah Brightman Farone will help legal professionals build meaningful networks, grow their practices, and excel in their careers. Published by PLI Press, Breaking Ground: How Successful Women Lawyers Build Thriving Practices offers clear insights on strengthening the business development and personal branding skills involved in building a successful and sustained practice.

Drawing on more than 60 in-depth interviews with leading women rainmakers, law firm chairs, business development experts, and academics in the United States, Europe, Africa, and Asia, this trailblazing new book examines how top lawyers cultivate client relationships, generate new business, and build sustainable practices while navigating the challenges of the legal profession. Through personal stories, candid advice, and actionable strategies, it offers lessons relevant to lawyers of any gender and at every stage of their careers.

Readers will discover fresh approaches to business development that will help them stand out, learn to apply strategies for balancing ambition and authenticity, and navigate the transition from a purely transactional practitioner to a trusted advisor. The book employs a combination of checklists and advice from leaders in the profession to make it clear what steps to take to achieve these goals. Additionally, the book explores the mindset shifts, mentorship patterns, and resilience mentalities that drive success; offers practical ways firms can support individuals in business development; and features insightful “Think Pieces” at the end of each chapter, provided by global experts.

“As shown through the variety of stories in the book, there is no one-size-fits-all system for legal professionals when it comes to developing business,” says Farone. “There are a variety of methods to develop your business strategy with authenticity, and this book aims to provide a strong foundation for everyone in professional services, whether they are an individual practitioner or at a firm, to feel empowered to build their own book of business and achieve their dreams.”

“Deborah has hit it out of the park with this book,” says Mary Jo White, former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Senior Chair of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. “Bringing to bear her extensive knowledge of the legal and law firm landscape, Deborah has penned a brilliant and, at last, an insightful practical guide for women in the profession. It is full of candor and great tips, written with a liveliness that keeps you eagerly turning more pages. It is a must read for anyone serious about building a successful legal career.”

Farone’s previous PLI Press title, Best Practices in Law Firm Business Development and Marketing, is widely used by law firm professionals as well as by law schools around the world.

For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Author: Deborah Brightman Farone has had the unique opportunity to play a role in developing the best practices in legal marketing by working with some of the most respected and demanding professionals in the world. Her advisory practice Farone Advisors LLC focuses on helping professional service firms and individuals with their marketing strategy, personal branding, training and development, and strategic planning. She often moderates and speaks at law firm and legal department retreats and workshops. She distinguished herself as the chief marketing officer of two of the world’s most prestigious law firms, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

Deborah is the author of the acclaimed book Best Practices in Law Firm Business Development and Marketing (PLI, 2019), widely used by firms around the world.

Prior to entering the legal marketing profession, she refined her business development and communications skills by working at the global management consulting firm Towers Perrin, now Willis Towers Watson. She speaks regularly at law schools, law firm partner retreats, corporate meetings, and industry conferences. Today, she works with law and other professional service firms around the world.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is the premier nonprofit learning organization serving legal and allied professionals. Trusted by the majority of top law firms and corporations for its best-in-class training, PLI offers timely, accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by expert volunteer faculty. PLI also keeps the legal community informed and inspired with publications, podcasts, and video series presented by thought leaders. Recognizing the importance of pro bono service, PLI offers training to help lawyers advocate effectively for clients in need. Visit www.pli.edu to start learning today.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Sweeney

Jocelyn.sweeney@infiniteglobal.com

646-688-5376