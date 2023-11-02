MDB Capital Holdings to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on November 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Addison, TX, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated 2024 milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here .

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879 Conference Code: 13742559 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1642518&tp_key=6c34e4b39f

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through February 15, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13742559. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and will also be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website here .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB itself became a public entity to attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets.

MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures'') and Patentvest, Inc., and has a majority ownership stake in Invizyne Technologies, Inc. MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance its investment banking services to both issuers and investors.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com .

