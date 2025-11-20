MDB Capital Holdings Provides Third Quarter 2025 Update

Addison, TX, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading “Big Idea” companies, today provides an operational update for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and subsequent developments.

Third Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Anticipate closing two offerings shortly:

This week: $16.8 million private placement offering for Paulex Bio, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to sourcing, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diabetes. December 2025: $20 million IPO for Buda Juice, redefining the fresh juice category with UltraFresh™ cold-crafted juices.



Expanded our pipeline of early-stage, disruptive companies capable of becoming leaders in new categories.

Continued to improve the efficiency of our public venture platform to identify, curate and prepare to launch new category-leading companies with disruptive technologies.

Welcomed TCA Venture Group and Keiretsu Forum MST angel group investors into latest offerings, further expanding MDB’s investor community.

Broadened relationships with RIAs to reach new investors with large equity portfolios looking for new alternative investments strategies.

“We are making good progress in scaling public venture and creating a more efficient platform for being a leader in the asset class,” said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB Capital Holdings. “With the pace picking up in our pipeline, we’re convinced more than ever that we can create a diversified portfolio of highly curated public venture opportunities with asymmetric upside potential for our community.”

Third Quarter 2025 Update Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and may be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, and anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer session.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar HERE. The live webinar will also be accessible on the day of the event through MDB’s investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/ .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" through a unique approach to public venture capital. The firm emphasizes community-driven financings of early-stage leaders in significant business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for qualifying companies. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries—including MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm—operate under the MDB Capital brand. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Securities trading, account management, and investment banking services are offered by MDB Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (Nasdaq: MDBH) and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Unless clearly stated, nothing herein shall be construed to be an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any financial product. For more information, please refer to MDB Capital’s Client Relationship Summary, or Form CRS, the uniform disclosure that provides succinct information about a firm’s services and responsibilities, fees and costs, and standards of conduct, at: https://www.mdb.com/disclosures/customer-relationship-summary/.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

