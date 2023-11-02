Health Catalyst Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“For the third quarter of 2023, I am pleased by our strong financial results, including total revenue of $73.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million, with these results beating the mid-point of our quarterly guidance on each metric. Additionally, we are grateful to be in a position to raise our full year 2023 revenue guidance range and reiterate our full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range. We are also encouraged by our bookings results through Q3 2023, which are in line with our expectations,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “I am also happy to report that in the most recent team member engagement survey, independently administered by the Gallup organization, team member engagement scores at Health Catalyst measured in the 94th percentile. This latest engagement level continues a pattern that has been in place for many years, of industry-leading engagement, consistently ranking at or above this percentile level in overall team member engagement scores. We as a leadership team continue to maintain a primary, prioritized focus on team member engagement – the center of our strategic flywheel – because we recognize the central and foundational contributions that our team members make in building the software and providing the services expertise that enable our clients to achieve massive, measurable improvement.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Key Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, Year over Year 2023 2022 Change GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Technology revenue $ 45,973 $ 43,997 4% Professional services revenue $ 27,800 $ 24,357 14% Total revenue $ 73,773 $ 68,354 8% Loss from operations $ (24,580 ) $ (45,721 ) 46% Net loss $ (22,032 ) $ (45,735 ) 52% Other Non-GAAP Financial Data:(1) Adjusted Technology Gross Profit $ 31,367 $ 29,993 5% Adjusted Technology Gross Margin 68 % 68 % Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit $ 3,205 $ 4,970 (36)% Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 12 % 20 % Total Adjusted Gross Profit $ 34,572 $ 34,963 (1)% Total Adjusted Gross Margin 47 % 51 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,992 $ (4,554 ) 144%

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect:

Total revenue between $70.1 million and $75.1 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $0.3 million and $2.3 million

For the full year of 2023, we expect:

Total revenue between $291.0 million and $296.0 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $10.0 million and $12.0 million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800)-225-9448 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9708 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCAT Q323.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform — powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.healthcatalyst.com/), our investor relations website (https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO's social media accounts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q4 and fiscal year 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) the impact of the challenging macroeconomic environment (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments) on our business and results of operations; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about November 2, 2023 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

As of

September 30, As of

December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,971 $ 116,312 Short-term investments 252,726 247,178 Accounts receivable, net 46,085 47,970 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,671 16,335 Total current assets 408,453 427,795 Property and equipment, net 26,096 25,928 Intangible assets, net 71,996 92,189 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,277 16,658 Goodwill 185,982 185,982 Other assets 5,116 3,734 Total assets $ 712,920 $ 752,286 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,327 $ 4,424 Accrued liabilities 21,457 19,691 Deferred revenue 53,067 54,961 Operating lease liabilities 3,402 3,434 Total current liabilities 84,253 82,510 Convertible senior notes 227,655 226,523 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 312 105 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,233 18,017 Other liabilities 73 121 Total liabilities 330,526 327,276 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 57,044,112 and 55,261,922 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,469,422 1,424,681 Accumulated deficit (1,086,858 ) (999,023 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (170 ) (648 ) Total stockholders’ equity 382,394 425,010 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 712,920 $ 752,286





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue: Technology $ 45,973 $ 43,997 $ 140,483 $ 131,624 Professional services 27,800 24,357 80,371 75,450 Total revenue 73,773 68,354 220,854 207,074 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization shown below: Technology(1)(2)(3) 15,169 14,572 45,755 41,895 Professional services(1)(2)(3) 26,618 21,768 73,774 63,048 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 41,787 36,340 119,529 104,943 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 15,084 25,401 50,050 67,141 Research and development(1)(2)(3) 17,667 20,770 52,339 56,066 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 13,625 19,192 61,129 45,551 Depreciation and amortization 10,190 12,372 31,919 36,633 Total operating expenses 56,566 77,735 195,437 205,391 Loss from operations (24,580 ) (45,721 ) (94,112 ) (103,260 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 2,607 142 6,490 (2,700 ) Loss before income taxes (21,973 ) (45,579 ) (87,622 ) (105,960 ) Income tax provision (benefit)(2) 59 156 213 (4,339 ) Net loss $ (22,032 ) $ (45,735 ) $ (87,835 ) $ (101,621 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.39 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (1.89 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (1.97 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic 56,711 54,304 56,062 53,667 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, diluted 56,711 54,304 56,062 54,025

________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 497 $ 494 $ 1,408 $ 1,563 Professional services 1,927 1,991 5,682 6,082 Sales and marketing 5,149 7,037 16,049 20,925 Research and development 2,927 3,390 8,677 9,643 General and administrative 3,732 4,392 10,929 15,143 Total $ 14,232 $ 17,304 $ 42,745 $ 53,356



(2) Includes acquisition-related costs (benefit), net, as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Acquisition-related costs (benefit), net: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 66 $ 74 $ 208 $ 267 Professional services 96 143 298 509 Sales and marketing 102 367 304 1,557 Research and development 198 693 587 2,358 General and administrative 1,664 2,015 1,705 (1,503 ) Income tax benefit — — — (4,533 ) Total $ 2,126 $ 3,292 $ 3,102 $ (1,345 )



(3) Includes restructuring costs as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Restructuring costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ 12 $ — Professional services — 247 434 247 Sales and marketing — 1,559 1,205 1,559 Research and development — 2,257 286 2,257 General and administrative — 436 118 436 Total $ — $ 4,499 $ 2,055 $ 4,499



(4) Includes litigation costs as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Litigation costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ 24 $ — $ 21,279 $ — Total $ 24 $ — $ 21,279 $ —



(5) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-recurring lease-related charges: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ — $ 3,700 $ 2,681 $ 3,700 Total $ — $ 3,700 $ 2,681 $ 3,700





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (87,835 ) $ (101,621 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 42,745 53,356 Depreciation and amortization 31,919 36,633 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,681 4,925 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,272 2,458 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,132 1,124 Investment discount and premium (accretion) amortization (6,816 ) (608 ) Provision for expected credit losses 1,626 700 Deferred tax provision (benefit) 6 (4,527 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities — (4,668 ) Other 101 (71 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 259 (800 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 385 2,020 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 1,847 873 Deferred revenue (1,688 ) (4,365 ) Contingent consideration liabilities — (3,234 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,673 ) (2,644 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,039 ) (20,449 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 256,101 270,171 Purchase of short-term investments (254,448 ) (274,529 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (9,331 ) (10,024 ) Purchase of intangible assets (986 ) (1,317 ) Purchases of property and equipment (981 ) (1,752 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 21 20 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (27,846 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,624 ) (45,277 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 937 3,927 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,206 2,558 Repurchase of common stock (1,808 ) (8,393 ) Payments of acquisition-related consideration — (1,342 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,335 (3,250 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13 ) (27 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (21,341 ) (69,003 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 116,312 193,227 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 94,971 $ 124,224





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, adding back stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, net as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 45,973 $ 27,800 $ 73,773 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (15,169 ) (26,618 ) (41,787 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 30,804 1,182 31,986 Add: Stock-based compensation 497 1,927 2,424 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 66 96 162 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 31,367 $ 3,205 $ 34,572 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 67 % 4 % 43 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 12 % 47 %

________________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the ARMUS and KPI Ninja acquisitions.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 43,997 $ 24,357 $ 68,354 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (14,572 ) (21,768 ) (36,340 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 29,425 2,589 32,014 Add: Stock-based compensation 494 1,991 2,485 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 74 143 217 Restructuring costs(2) — 247 247 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 29,993 $ 4,970 $ 34,963 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 67 % 11 % 47 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 20 % 51 %

________________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the ARMUS, KPI Ninja, and Twistle acquisitions.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) litigation costs, and (vii) non-recurring lease-related charges. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs and litigation costs allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net loss $ (22,032 ) $ (45,735 ) Add: Interest and other (income) expense, net (2,607 ) (142 ) Income tax provision 59 156 Depreciation and amortization 10,190 12,372 Stock-based compensation 14,232 17,304 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 2,126 3,292 Litigation costs(2) 24 — Restructuring costs(3) — 4,499 Non-recurring lease-related charges(4) — 3,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,992 $ (4,554 )

________________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 14 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(3) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 18 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 1 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (v) litigation costs, (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, and (vii) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (22,032 ) $ (45,735 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 14,232 17,304 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,063 9,400 Restructuring costs — 4,499 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 2,126 3,292 Litigation costs(2) 24 — Non-recurring lease-related charges(3) — 3,700 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 378 375 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 1,791 $ (7,165 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic 56,710,602 54,303,667 Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of dilutive securities 857,570 — Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted 57,568,172 54,303,667 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, basic $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.13 )

________________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 14 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 1 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.



