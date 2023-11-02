Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results on November 8, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, after the close of the market on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.



Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Nov. 8, 2023. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2024 first-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 8, 2023, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Nov. 15, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 1-855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3340021.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global Industrial and Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) provider of solutions that target high-growth applications in specific vertical markets, including Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation, Smart Cities and AI Data Centers. Lantronix’s history in networking and video processing as well as its leading-edge applications include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with comprehensive Out of Band Management (OOB) solutions for Cloud and Edge Computing.

Lantronix’s solutions empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT and OOB markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates.

