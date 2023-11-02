Vivos Therapeutics Closes $4 Million Private Placement

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, announced that today it has closed a $4 million private placement previously announced on October 31, 2023.

After deducting estimated offering expenses, Vivos expects the net proceeds from the private placement will be approximately $3.5 million. Vivos intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital.

In the private placement, Vivos issued to a single institutional investor 980,393 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $4.08 per share. In addition, Vivos issued to the investor a five-year Series A Warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of 980,393 shares of common stock and an eighteen (18) month Series B Warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of 980,393 shares of common stock. The Series A and Series B Warrants have an exercise price of $3.83 per share and are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance. Vivos believes that the short-term Series B Warrant provides Vivos with an opportunity for additional capital over the next 18 months, although no assurances can be given that such Series B Warrant will be exercised for cash or at all.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities was made in a transaction not involving a public offering, and the securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to an agreement to be entered into with the investor, the Company agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of common stock (including the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants and Series A and Series B warrants) issued to the investor no later than 20 days after November 2, 2023 and to use commercially reasonable efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practicable thereafter, and in any event no later than 60 days after the filing of the initial registration statement in the event of a “full review” by the SEC.

Additional details regarding the private placement will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Vivos with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to moderate OSA. It has proven effective in approximately 40,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,800 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the private placement offering described herein. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including, without limitation, the impact on the Company of the private placement and whether the warrants issued in the private placement are ever exercised) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the SEC. Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

