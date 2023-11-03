Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $67.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Normalized FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $148.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share.

The following applies to all same store disclosures reported in this press release. Subsequent to its merger with Healthcare Trust of America ("Legacy HTA") on July 20, 2022, the Company began reporting combined same store results in the third quarter of 2022, which are now referred to as Merger Combined Same Store. Merger Combined Same Store includes the Company’s same store properties, including Legacy HTA properties, that were owned for the full comparative period, and that meet all elements of the Company’s same store criteria. The Company presents the combined companies’ same store portfolios to provide an understanding of the operating performance and growth potential of the combined company.

Salient quarterly highlights include:

Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.39.

Merger combined total same store cash NOI for the third quarter increased 2.3% over the prior year, and 2.8% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023.

Predictive growth measures in the Merger Combined Same Store portfolio include: Average in-place rent increases of 2.8% Future annual contractual increases of 3.0% for leases commencing in the quarter. Weighted average MOB cash leasing spreads of 4.8% on 622,000 square feet renewed: 1% (<0% spread) 3% (0-3%) 77% (3-4%) 19% (>4%) Tenant retention of 76.1% Year-over-year absorption of 56,000 square feet resulted in an average occupancy increase of 20 basis points to 89.2%.

Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the third quarter totaled 1,139,000 square feet related to 360 leases: 692,000 square feet of renewals 401,000 square feet of new and 46,000 square feet of expansion leases

The Company executed new leases totaling 447,000 square feet in the quarter that will commence in future periods, an increase of 19% over the second quarter and 86% over the first quarter. New leasing momentum for the legacy HTA properties was particularly strong, representing 62% of activity year-to-date, while comprising approximately one-half of the multi-tenant portfolio square footage.

The multi-tenant leased percentage was 87.2% at September 30, which was 210 basis points greater than occupancy. The multi-tenant Legacy HTA leased percentage was 85.2%, which was 250 basis points greater than occupancy.

As of October 23, 2023, the pipeline of new leasing activity totaled 1.7 million square feet, which includes 16% in the lease documentation phase, 37% in the proposal and letter of intent phase, and 47% active prospects in the touring phase.

During the third quarter, the Company sold five properties totaling $208.7 million and year-to-date has sold nine properties totaling $318.3 million. The Company expects to generate $138 million of proceeds from properties under contract that are expected to close by year-end. An additional $182 million of proceeds are expected to be generated from properties under letter of intent to sell with closings expected to be completed in fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.6 times at the end of the quarter. Leverage is expected to decline from additional asset sales and underlying portfolio NOI growth. The Company's variable rate debt reduced from 14.6% to 13.0% of net debt as of June 30 and September 30, respectively. In October, the Company executed interest rate swaps totaling $200 million in anticipation of expiring interest rate swaps in January 2024.

A dividend of $0.31 per share was paid in August. A dividend of $0.31 per share will be paid on November 30, 2023 to stockholders and OP unitholders of record on November 14, 2023.

Consolidated Balance Sheets DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA ASSETS 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Real estate properties Land $1,387,821 $1,424,453 $1,412,805 $1,439,798 $1,449,550 Buildings and improvements 11,004,195 11,188,821 11,196,297 11,332,037 11,439,797 Lease intangibles 890,273 922,029 929,008 959,998 968,914 Personal property 12,686 12,615 11,945 11,907 11,680 Investment in financing receivables, net 120,975 121,315 120,692 120,236 118,919 Financing lease right-of-use assets 82,613 83,016 83,420 83,824 79,950 Construction in progress 85,644 53,311 42,615 35,560 43,148 Land held for development 59,871 78,411 69,575 74,265 73,321 Total real estate investments 13,644,078 13,883,971 13,866,357 14,057,625 14,185,279 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,093,952 ) (1,983,944 ) (1,810,093 ) (1,645,271 ) (1,468,736 ) Total real estate investments, net 11,550,126 11,900,027 12,056,264 12,412,354 12,716,543 Cash and cash equivalents 24,668 35,904 49,941 60,961 57,583 Assets held for sale, net 57,638 151 3,579 18,893 185,074 Operating lease right-of-use assets 323,759 333,224 336,112 336,983 321,365 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 325,453 327,245 327,746 327,248 327,752 Other assets, net and goodwill 822,084 797,796 795,242 693,192 587,126 Total assets $13,103,728 $13,394,347 $13,568,884 $13,849,631 $14,195,443 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Liabilities Notes and bonds payable $5,227,413 $5,340,272 $5,361,699 $5,351,827 $5,570,139 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 204,947 196,147 155,210 244,033 231,018 Liabilities of properties held for sale 3,814 222 277 437 10,644 Operating lease liabilities 273,319 278,479 279,637 279,895 268,840 Financing lease liabilities 74,087 73,629 73,193 72,939 72,378 Other liabilities 211,365 219,694 232,029 218,668 203,398 Total liabilities 5,994,945 6,108,443 6,102,045 6,167,799 6,356,417 Redeemable non-controlling interests 3,195 2,487 2,000 2,014 — Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 3,809 3,808 3,808 3,806 3,806 Additional paid-in capital 9,597,629 9,595,033 9,591,194 9,587,637 9,586,556 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,079 9,328 (8,554 ) 2,140 5,524 Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 1,069,327 1,137,171 1,219,930 1,307,055 1,342,819 Cumulative dividends (3,684,144 ) (3,565,941 ) (3,447,750 ) (3,329,562 ) (3,211,492 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,003,700 7,179,399 7,358,628 7,571,076 7,727,213 Non-controlling interest 101,888 104,018 106,211 108,742 111,813 Total Equity 7,105,588 7,283,417 7,464,839 7,679,818 7,839,026 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,103,728 $13,394,347 $13,568,884 $13,849,631 $14,195,443













Consolidated Statements of Income DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 Revenues Rental income $333,335 $329,680 $324,093 $329,399 Interest income 4,264 4,233 4,214 4,227 Other operating 4,661 4,230 4,618 4,436 342,260 338,143 332,925 338,062 Expenses Property operating 131,639 125,395 122,040 117,009 General and administrative 13,396 15,464 14,935 14,417 Acquisition and pursuit costs 1 769 669 287 92 Merger-related costs 7,450 (15,670) 4,855 10,777 Depreciation and amortization 182,989 183,193 184,479 185,275 336,243 309,051 326,596 327,570 Other income (expense) Interest expense before merger-related fair value (55,637) (54,780) (52,895) (52,464) Merger-related fair value adjustment (10,667) (10,554) (10,864) (11,979) Interest expense (66,304) (65,334) (63,759) (64,443) Gain on sales of real estate properties 48,811 7,156 1,007 73,083 Gain on extinguishment of debt 62 — — 119 Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves (56,873) (55,215) (31,422) (54,452) Equity(loss) gain from unconsolidated joint ventures (456) (17) (780) 89 Interest and other income (expense), net 139 592 547 (1,168) (74,621) (112,818) (94,407) (46,772) Net loss $(68,604) $(83,726) $(88,078) $(36,280) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 760 967 953 516 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(67,844) $(82,759) $(87,125) $(35,764) Basic earnings per common share $(0.18) $(0.22) $(0.23) $(0.10) Diluted earnings per common share $(0.18) $(0.22) $(0.23) $(0.10) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 378,925 378,897 378,840 378,617 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2 378,925 378,897 378,840 378,617





1. Includes third party and travel costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions and developments. 2. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the Company's OP totaling 4,042,993 units was not included.





Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD 1,2,3 DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(67,844) $(82,759) $(87,125) $(35,764) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share 3 $(0.18) $(0.22) $(0.23) $(0.10) Gain on sales of real estate assets (48,811) (7,156) (1,007) (73,083) Impairments of real estate assets 56,873 55,215 26,227 54,452 Real estate depreciation and amortization 185,143 185,003 186,109 186,658 Non-controlling loss from partnership units (841) (1,027) (1,067) (382) Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 4,421 4,412 4,841 4,020 FFO adjustments $196,785 $236,447 $215,103 $171,665 FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $0.51 $0.62 $0.56 $0.45 FFO $128,941 $153,688 $127,978 $135,901 FFO per common share - diluted $0.34 $0.40 $0.33 $0.35 Acquisition and pursuit costs 769 669 287 92 Merger-related costs 7,450 (15,670) 4,855 10,777 Lease intangible amortization 213 240 146 137 Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received — 275 — 194 Debt financing costs (62) — — 625 Allowance for credit losses 4 — — 8,599 — Merger-related fair value adjustment 10,667 10,554 10,864 11,979 Unconsolidated JV normalizing items 5 90 93 117 96 Normalized FFO adjustments $19,127 $(3,839) $24,868 $23,900 Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $0.05 $(0.01) $0.06 $0.06 Normalized FFO $148,068 $149,849 $152,846 $159,801 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $0.39 $0.39 $0.40 $0.42 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 475 802 604 624 Non-cash interest amortization, net 6 1,402 1,618 682 2,284 Rent reserves, net 442 (54) 1,371 (100) Straight-line rent income, net (8,470) (8,005) (8,246) (9,873) Stock-based compensation 2,556 3,924 3,745 3,573 Unconsolidated JV non-cash items 7 (231) (316) (227) (316) Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items 144,242 147,818 150,775 155,993 2nd generation TI (21,248) (17,236) (8,882) (13,523) Leasing commissions paid (8,907) (5,493) (7,013) (7,404) Capital expenditures (14,354) (8,649) (8,946) (25,669) Total maintenance capex (44,509) (31,378) (24,841) (46,596) FAD $99,733 $116,440 $125,934 $109,397 Quarterly dividends 119,456 $119,444 $119,442 $119,323 FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted 8 383,428 383,409 383,335 383,228





1. Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” 2. FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity. 3. Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. 4. In Q1 2023, allowance for credit losses included a $5.2 million credit allowance for a mezzanine loan included in "Impairment of real estate and credit loss reserves" on the Statement of Income and $3.4 million reserve included in “Rental Income” on the Statement of Income for previously deferred rent and straight line rent for three skilled nursing facilities. 5. Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and acquisition and pursuit costs. 6. Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization. 7. Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures. 8. The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 432,597 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Also includes the diluted impact of 4,042,993 OP units outstanding.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED



Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Merger Combined Cash NOI and Merger Combined Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Merger Combined Cash NOI as rental income and less property operating expenses. Merger Combined Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Merger Combined Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.

Merger Combined Same Store Cash NOI compares Merger Combined Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.

The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction for such properties through the application of additional resources including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures. These properties are described in additional detail in Footnote 6 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for eight full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool eight full quarters after substantial completion.

