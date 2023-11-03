Navigator Gas Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Zoom Conference Call

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that it will release its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 after markets close in New York, on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The next day, Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. E.S.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5Ka5sWGlTnSGNOlXRPq1Rg

Or join by phone: United States: +1 929 205 6099 United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:

International Dial-in numbers

Webinar ID: 854 2757 9980

Passcode: 280346

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas’ website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com

and randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com Address: 333 Clay Street, Suite 2480, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002 Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850 Investor Relations / Media Advisors Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis Capital Link – New York Tel: +1-212-661-7566 Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

Category: Financial