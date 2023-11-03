Lord Jones®, an Award-Winning Premium Cannabis Brand, Launches with Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) announced today that it has launched its award-winning cannabis brand Lord Jones® in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. The Lord Jones® brand will build on its legacy of delivering premium quality cannabis products by returning to its roots with bold THC-focused product innovations.



“The Lord Jones® brand is inspired by the possibilities of cannabis. We will leverage this brand to explore creative and unexpected ways to bring cannabis to adults and shape the future of the category,” said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. “Lord Jones® products have been artfully crafted with scientific precision to bring superior products and exceptional flavors that deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience. We can’t wait for the Lord Jones® brand to take adult consumers above and beyond what they expect.”

The first Lord Jones® product to launch in Canada are Lord Jones® Hash Fusions pre-rolls. The popularity of hash products and premium pre-rolls is increasing amongst adult consumers. Hash is currently the most popular solventless infusion and is the second most popular infusion overall in the pre-roll category.1

The Lord Jones® Hash Fusions pre-rolls go beyond delivering an elevated, true-to-plant consumption experience. These pre-rolls are crafted with an optimized ratio of premium high-potency flower and complementary solventless ice water hash, which preserves the buds’ natural terpenes, fitted with a reusable ceramic tip to help cool the smoke. This new product has been extensively researched and sensory tested to deliver a smoother experience featuring bold cannabis flavors.

Lord Jones® Hash Fusions pre-rolls are available in the following formats:

Lord Jones ® Hash Fusions – White Tahoe OG Flower x White Tahoe OG Ice Water Hash Indica | THC: 35 – 40% | 1x1g

® Lord Jones ® Hash Fusions – Cosmic Kush Flower x Platinum GMO Ice Water Hash Hybrid | THC: 35 – 40%+| 1x1g

®

“As we take this next step in the evolution of the Lord Jones® brand, we are thrilled to bring the brand back to its THC roots with the Hash Fusions pre-rolls,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “To address the increasing demand for high THC and infused products, we wanted our first entry of the Lord Jones® brand in Canada to offer a truly differentiated and premium experience. Our Hash Fusions pre-rolls are artfully crafted using an extensive, natural purification technique to create pure ice water hash, ensuring a smooth smoke and exceptional product quality and consistency in every pre-roll. We look forward to sharing our new Lord Jones® creations and elevating the Canadian adult consumer experience in the coming months.”



To learn more and see the latest announcements on future product launches from the Lord Jones® brand, visit us online at lordjones.ca and on Instagram at instagram.com/thelordjones.

Lord Jones® Hash Fusions will be available in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, PEI, Saskatchewan this month and in Ontario, Newfoundland, and New Brunswick by early 2024.

1 Hifyre POS Data YTD January 2023 – May 2023

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the Lord Jones® brand; new products and product innovations; the impact that Lord Jones® and/or Cronos may have on the cannabis market; consumer reception of Lord Jones® products; the popularity of hash products and premium pre-rolls; product quality; the Canadian adult consumer experience; and availability of Lord Jones® Hash Fusions in Canadian provinces. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.



For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Shayne Laidlaw

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d58ea06b-a3cb-4bd4-8803-83e6f4432188