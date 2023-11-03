Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2023 was $50.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.3% for both periods. These compare with the 0.1% and 0.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2023, the leverage represented 16.6% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 14.8% at October 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2023 was $32.58, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.0% and 6.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2023 were as follows:

 Information Technology23.3% 
 Industrials22.0% 
 Energy13.3% 
 Materials12.9% 
 Consumer Discretionary11.7% 
 Financials9.5% 
 Real Estate4.3% 
 Communication Services1.8% 
 Health Care0.8% 
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.4% 


The top ten investments which comprised 40.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2023 were as follows:

 NVIDIA Corporation7.1% 
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.6% 
 TFI International Inc.4.4% 
 Apple Inc.4.0% 
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.0% 
 WSP Global Inc.3.5% 
 Mastercard Incorporated3.3% 
 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.3% 
 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.2% 
 Enerplus Corporation2.6% 


