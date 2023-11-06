Lithium Ionic drills 1.64% Li2O over 13.5m, 2.18% Li2O over 5.8m and 1.95% Li2O over 5.7m at Bandeira, Minas Gerais, Brazil

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports additional results from an ongoing drilling program at the Bandeira Project (“Bandeira”), located in northern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. The Company is rapidly advancing Bandeira, situated within the emerging “Lithium Valley”, where two lithium producers currently operate.



These results form part of a large 50,000-metre drill program underway for H2 2023, which is focused on expanding and upgrading existing mineral resource estimates to support a planned Feasibility Study, as well as grow the known mineralization at other prospective regional targets.

Bandeira Drill Intercept Highlights (See Figure 1):

1.64% Li2O over 13.5m, including 2.06% Li2O over 7.8m, as well as 1.78% Li2O over 5.8m (hole ITDD-23-180)

(hole ITDD-23-180) 1.37% Li2O over 10.4m and 1.65% Li2O over 4.3m (hole ITDD-23-174)

(hole ITDD-23-174) 2.18% Li2O over 5.8m (hole ITDD-23-177)

(hole ITDD-23-177) 1.95% Li2O over 5.7m (hole ITDD-23-171)

(hole ITDD-23-171) 1.50% Li2O over 6.7m (hole ITDD-23-173)

(hole ITDD-23-173) 3.57% Li2O over 2.4m, 1.54% Li2O over 4.7m and 1.84% Li2O over 3.3m

(hole ITDD-23-185)

(hole ITDD-23-185) 1.57% Li2O over 5.0m (hole ITDD-23-176)

(hole ITDD-23-176) 1.32% Li2O over 5.2m (hole ITDD-23-182)

(hole ITDD-23-182) 1.69% Li2O over 4.0m and 1.78% Li2O over 3.8m (hole ITDD-23-172)

(hole ITDD-23-172) 1.46% Li2O over 4.4m (hole ITDD-23-170)

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, "The multiple intercepts of significant widths, and above our resource grade, announced today demonstrates the potential for the mineral resources at Bandeira to quickly keep expanding and improving. We believe this additional infill drill data will support significant resource conversion, ultimately reinforcing and potentially enhancing the excellent results from our PEA.”

The Company began drilling Bandeira in April 2022, reporting an initial mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) in June 2023. In October 2023, an updated MRE at Bandeira showcased a near-doubling of the MRE, which formed the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”). This study supported a long-life and low-cost spodumene concentrate mining project with a post-tax Net Present Value (“NPV”) 8% of US$1.6 billion (~C$2.2 billion) and an Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 121% (see press release dated October 19, 2023).

The Company is currently undertaking an independent NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study (“FS”), including an updated MRE, expected to be completed in early 2024.

The Bandeira Project is located in the same district where Companhia Brasileira de Litio (CBL)’s Cachoeira mine has been producing lithium for +30 years, and recent producer Sigma Lithium operates the Grota do Cirillo project, which hosts the largest hard rock lithium deposit in the Americas (See Figure 1).

The Company is rapidly advancing Bandeira towards a production decision, while it continues to explore and define regional targets. Permitting activities are progressing well, in parallel with the advancement of project engineering. NEO Agroambiental Ltda is completing the RCA (Environmental Control Report) and PCA (Environmental Control Plan) to support the application of a Concomitant Environmental and Installation License (“LAC”, or Licença Ambiental Concomitante) for the Bandeira operation, which is expected to be submitted by the end of the year. The LAC is an accelerated permitting scenario available to projects such as Bandeira, whose mine infrastructure covers a small footprint where deforestation is not required. The LAC replaces the first two steps of the environmental licensing process: the Preliminary License (LP - Licença Prévia) and the Installation License (LI – Licença de Instalação); which precede the final Operating License (LO - Licença de Operação).





Figure 1. Bandeira Drill Collars and Traces with Intercept Highlights

View Figure 1 here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2733cbf-5192-4faf-8734-faf965ffad63





Table 1. Bandeira Drill Results

Hole ID Az Dip From To Metres Li2O (%) ITDD-23-169 150

-68

241.60 243.89 2.29 1.27 and 359.01 360.46 1.45 2.26 ITDD-23-170 150

-50

101.62 106.04 4.42 1.46 and 123.18 124.66 1.48 1.22 ITDD-23-171 150

-55

51.37 53.69 2.32 1.00 and 222.83 228.56 5.73 1.95 ITDD-23-172 150

-66

136.38 140.13 3.75 1.78 and 180.94 184.94 4.00 1.69 and 317.72 320.13 2.41 2.05 and 368.65 371.88 3.23 1.43 ITDD-23-173 0 -90 122.48 129.13 6.65 1.50 ITDD-23-174 150

-54

55.70 57.78 2.08 0.74 and 211.36 221.72 10.36 1.37 and 342.54 346.82 4.28 1.65 ITDD-23-176 150

-80

56.11 57.66 1.55 1.54 and 60.09 61.88 1.79 1.24 and 230.14 235.14 5.00 1.57 ITDD-23-177 150

-85

110.89 113.89 3.00 1.12 and 204.16 209.98 5.82 2.18 and 354.96 359.59 4.63 1.23 ITDD-23-178 150 -50 171.00 173.18 2.18 0.67 ITDD-23-180 150

-85

171.59 177.38 5.79 1.78 and 265.35 269.35 4.00 1.43 and 387.85 401.35 13.50 1.64 incl. 393.51 401.35 7.84 2.06 ITDD-23-181 150

-73

203.14 205.32 2.18 1.26 and 223.00 229.00 6.00 1.02 ITDD-23-182 150

-55

201.09 202.74 1.65 1.21 and 226.06 231.25 5.19 1.32 ITDD-23-185 150

-87

240.77 244.06 3.29 1.84 and 360.36 365.03 4.67 1.54 and 417.41 419.50 2.09 1.16 and 434.34 437.34 3.00 1.22 and 443.78 447.25 3.47 1.10 and 529.52 531.92 2.40 3.57 and 567.15 569.57 2.42 2.00 ITDD-23-187 150 -83 196.58 198.86 2.28 1.85 ITDD-23-189 330 -62 70.07 71.93 1.86 1.25

*Assays pending for holes ITDD-23-175, ITDD-23-179, ITDD-23-183, ITDD-23-184, ITDD-23-186 and ITDD-23-188.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the drill program, assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at SGS Laboratory, a certified independent commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples. Every sample was processed with Drying, crushing from 75% to 3 mm, homogenization, quartering in Jones, spraying 250 to 300 g of sample in steel mill 95% to 150. SGS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ICP90A analysis.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

