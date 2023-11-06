Stran & Company Announces 42% Increase in Revenue and Reports Profitable Net Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2023

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.



Andy Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stran, commented, “Following our business growth initiatives, we generated a 42% increase in revenue to a record $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. At the same time, our gross profit increased by 50% to $6.4 million, with gross profit margin increasing to 33% compared to 31% for the same period last year, and we booked net earnings of approximately $684,000. We believe our growth and net earnings this quarter reflect infrastructure and technology investments, marketing initiatives, and strategic acquisitions we have pursued in recent quarters while managing our expenses. Moreover, we are proud to have grown organic revenue 30% to $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and achieved these results despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, reflecting our competitive position and increase in market share. As a result, we believe we are continuing to lead the highly fragmented, $25.8 billion promotional products industry through continued organic growth, coupled with a highly accretive acquisition strategy.”

“Over the last eighteen months, we have completed four acquisitions and have now integrated all of these businesses into Stran. Each acquisition has brought assets that are significant to Stran, by expanding our geographic footprint, increasing our logistical capabilities, and bringing preferred clientele to our roster of clients. While we will continue to explore strategic M&A opportunities as they arise, our primary focus is organic growth and maximizing the potential of these acquisitions. By combining our M&A strategy with expanded sales and marketing programs, we have further developed our client base, as illustrated by a recent three-year contract estimated to provide up to several hundred thousand dollars in annual spending with a leading medical group. In addition, we recently expanded our relationship with an online sports and entertainment customer, and have launched a loyalty redemption program. This program received over 22,000 orders, generating over $2 million in sales within the first week alone. By combining reliability and execution, we serve notable brands and intend to continue to deliver on customer needs.”

“Reflecting our confidence in our financial position and the outlook of the business, during the last quarter we continued to conduct our stock repurchase program initially announced in February 2022. As of September 30, 2023, we have repurchased a total of approximately $3.4 million of stock over the course of the program, and management team members have also reported purchases of Company stock in the open market. At the same time, we completed the quarter with $19.7 million in cash and liquid investments as of September 30, 2023, and continued to manage expenses. Overall, we plan to continue to apply our growth strategy by innovating and investing in technology, initiating marketing efforts to help deepen and develop client relationships, and selectively pursuing acquisitions to sustain our growing operations.”

Financial Results

Revenue increased 42% to approximately $19.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from approximately $13.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing customers as well as business from new customers. Additionally, the acquisitions of the assets of each of G.A.P. Promotions, LLC (“G.A.P. Promotions”) in January 2022, Trend Promotional Marketing Corporation (d/b/a Trend Brand Solutions) (“Trend Brand Solutions”) in August 2022, Premier Business Services (“Premier NYC”) in December 2022, and T R Miller Co., Inc. (“T R Miller”) in June 2023, respectively, accounted for an aggregate of approximately $3.9 million, or 20.4%, of sales, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $1.7 million, or 12.6%, of sales, for the third quarter of 2022 from the acquisition of the G.A.P. Promotions assets in January 2022 and the acquisition of the Trend Brand Solutions assets in August 2022. Recurring organic sales, defined as sales excluding revenue from the acquisitions of the assets of each of G.A.P. Promotions, Trend Brand Solutions, Premier NYC, and T R Miller, increased 29.5%, or approximately $3.5 million, to approximately $15.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to approximately $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Gross profit increased 50% to approximately $6.4 million, or 33.0% of revenue, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from approximately $4.2 million, or 31.3% of revenue, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to increased sales, partially offset by an increase in purchasing and freight costs.

Net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were approximately $0.7 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily due to the increase in sales during the three months ended September 30, 2023, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses.

BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 9,435,090 $ 15,253,756 Investments 10,257,675 9,779,355 Accounts Receivable, Net 16,530,027 14,442,626 Deferred Income Taxes 1,334,000 841,000 Inventory 6,903,305 6,867,564 Prepaid Corporate Taxes 87,459 87,459 Prepaid Expenses 796,018 386,884 Deposits 2,886,051 910,486 48,229,625 48,569,130 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET: 1,413,870 1,000,090 OTHER ASSETS: Intangible Assets - Customer Lists, Net 10,313,107 6,272,205 Right of Use Asset - Office Leases 1,344,160 784,683 11,657,267 7,056,888 $ 61,300,762 $ 56,626,108 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current Portion of Contingent Earn-Out Liabilities $ 3,083,215 $ 1,809,874 Current Portion of Lease Liability 460,464 324,594 Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 4,858,590 4,051,657 Accrued Payroll and Related 1,224,071 608,589 Unearned Revenue 4,268,990 633,148 Rewards Program Liability 2,750,000 6,000,000 Sales Tax Payable 278,945 365,303 Note Payable - Wildman - 162,358 16,924,275 13,955,523 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-Term Contingent Earn-Out Liabilities 4,883,265 2,845,944 Long-Term Lease Liability 858,214 460,089 5,741,479 3,306,033 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common Stock, $.0001 Par Value; 300,000,000 Shares Authorized, 18,521,332 and 18,475,521 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,853 1,848 Additional Paid-In Capital 38,397,861 38,279,151 Retained Earnings 235,294 1,083,553 38,635,008 39,364,552 $ 61,300,762 $ 56,626,108



