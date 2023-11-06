Unleashing the Power of Dietary Fiber: A Look at Market Trends

Chicago, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dietary fibers market is a rapidly growing sector in the food and nutrition industry. Dietary fibers are essential components of our diet, primarily found in plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. They are non-digestible carbohydrates that offer a range of health benefits. According to a report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global dietary fibers market is estimated at $6.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach $12.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Need of Dietary Fibers Market

Health & Wellness: The demand for foods that enhance wellbeing is rising as people become more aware of their health on a worldwide scale. Dietary fibers are known to have a favorable effect on digestion, help people maintain a healthy weight, and reduce their chance of developing chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.

Digestive Health: The market for dietary fibers primarily serves the purpose of promoting digestive health. Fiber helps ease stomach problems, promotes regular bowel motions, and keeps constipation at bay. It controls the digestive system in an organic manner.

Weight Management: Dietary fibers are essential for managing weight, as obesity is a major global health concern. They encourage satiety, which can lower caloric intake and aid in weight loss or maintenance.

Prevention of Chronic Diseases: The market for dietary fibers responds to the need to stop the prevalence of chronic diseases from increasing. To address the need for preventive nutrition, a diet high in fiber has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, certain malignancies, and type 2 diabetes.

Nutrition: A well-rounded and nourishing diet is something that more and more people are pursuing. Dietary fibers guarantee that people acquire the nutrients they need for general health and are therefore vital to a well-rounded diet.

Clean Label Trends: Food components that are natural and clean are what consumers are requesting. Because dietary fibers are sourced from plants and have a well-known, health-promoting image, they are regarded as clean label ingredients.

Soluble Dietary Fiber: A Market Leader

Regarding the dietary fiber industry, the soluble dietary fiber category is the most prominent, with a forecasted market share of the highest during the projected period. Soluble dietary fiber is unique in that it dissolves in water and forms a gel-like material. Its special characteristic gives it the ability to successfully control blood glucose levels and decrease cholesterol.

There are many different foods that contain soluble dietary fiber, such as oats, peas, beans, apples, citrus fruits, carrots, barley, and psyllium. It is not limited to a single source. It also offers a wide range of health benefits. Soluble dietary fibers offer numerous health benefits, ranging from promoting the growth of healthy gut bacteria such as lactobacilli or bifidobacteria to supporting colon health and enhancing coronary artery health. They are also a popular option for consumers who are health-conscious because of their critical role in lowering glucose and cholesterol levels.

The soluble dietary fiber market is expanding due to the growing need for dietary fibers as functional food ingredients brought about by changing consumer lifestyles. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, in large part because soluble dietary fibers are finding more and more uses in a variety of sectors, including animal feed, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical.

North America: Leading the Way

North America stands out as the leading region in the dietary fiber industry, with the potential to capture the largest share of the market. One of the main factors propelling market growth in the region is the huge appetite for fortified foods and beverages. This demand is found mostly in the US, Mexico, and Canada and spans a variety of product categories, such as dairy products, meat products, baked goods, and snacks.

There have been notable changes in food patterns and lifestyles in North America due to the country's recent economic expansion and growing urban population. Greek yogurt, candies, and health drinks are among the products that consumers are leaning toward more and more, and this trend is expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period. More than half of US consumers now believe that high fiber content is important when choosing healthy snacks.

In September 2020 Mintel research titled "Patent Insights: Dietary Fibers in Food and Drinks," it was discovered that an astounding 86% of US consumers had either tried high-fiber foods and beverages for relief from digestive issues or had stated that they would be prepared to do so. Another major factor pushing innovation in functional and fortified food and beverage applications in North America is the sizeable senior population.

Conclusion

The dietary fibers market is not just a market but a testament to the increasing awareness of the profound impact of dietary fiber on our health. The fruits and vegetables segment, along with the soluble dietary fiber segment, holds the promise of health, well-being, and a thriving market. With North America at the forefront, driven by evolving consumer preferences and changing lifestyles, the dietary fibers market is all set to revolutionize the way we approach our health and nutrition.

