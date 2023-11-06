Wearable Devices Upgrades Apple TV Experience Through Gesture Control

- The Mudra Band now offers users touchless navigation and operation of their Apple TV using gestures such as swiping fingers that resemble D-pad device functionality -

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a new technology feature for the Mudra Band which allows users to control their Apple TV device using touchless hand movements, such as swiping fingers across as if they are using an imagined virtual Directional Pad, or D-pad. This new technology offers the ability to use the Mudra Band either as a pointing device, or as a wearable touchless directional pad interface.

The Mudra Band is an AI-powered aftermarket Apple Watch band, which processes data from its accelerometer, gyroscope, and proprietary surface nerve conductance sensors. Machine-learning algorithms detect the unique pattern of tiny finger movements and changes in wrist neural activity. The Mudra Band’s Air-Touch functionality enables the use of subtle finger movements for point, click, and drag and drop interactions. The user can control devices across the Apple product ecosystem and other connected devices using discrete gestures such as a tap of the index finger and thumb, the continuous fingertip pressure between the index finger and thumb, and wrist movements.

With the new added technology and functionality, Mudra Band users will be able to navigate a complex menu, immerse themselves in their favorite game, andoperate Apple TV with precise effortless gestures. D-pad functionality is ideal for Apple TV applications where precise directional control allows users to move in discrete steps. This is well-suited for navigation in menus, games, and other interfaces where familiar gestures are used, such as the “slide-to-unlock” gesture to navigate left or right.

To watch the demo video please visit: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/maC_xX4GNKc

“With the integration of the directional pad interface, interacting with digital devices has never been easier. Our intuitive interface and user-experience brings a new level of convenience at your fingertips, whether you’re a seasoned tech enthusiast or a casual user,” commented Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Our commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences is reflected in all aspects of this new feature. This technology makes interaction with digital device more accessible to everyone and it perfectly aligns with our product philosophy and Company vision for setting the input standard for extended reality experiences.”

The new D-pad gesture control feature for the Apple TV will be available in the next Mudra Band app update.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss that Mudra Band users will be able to operate technologies with precise effortless gestures, that the Company’s new technology makes digital device interaction more accessible and sets the standard for virtual reality experiences, that the new D-pad gesture control feature for the Apple TV will be available in the next Mudra Band app update, and that the Mudra Band spatial gestures used with the Apple Watch Double Tap gesture should allow for full touchless control across the Apple product line. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

