Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
November 6, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Patala, Irma
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Irma Patala
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jarkko Sairanen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 42611/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 32.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 32.8 EUR
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
Vaisala Corporation
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
