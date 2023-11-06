Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

November 6, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Patala, Irma

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Irma Patala

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jarkko Sairanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 42611/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 32.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 32.8 EUR





More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala