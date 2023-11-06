Desjardins Group donates $500K to the MUHC Foundation to support career training for students of the health sciences

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a career post-graduation can be daunting for anyone. For highly trained individuals—those with Master’s degrees and PhDs—finding work in their specialized fields can be even more dismaying. A new $500,000 commitment from Desjardins Group to the Desjardins Centre for Advanced Training (DCAT) at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) is preparing health science trainees for fulfilling careers.



"It's essential that we give trainees in health sciences resources and support that will foster their career and professional development. We're proud to have supported the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre for over ten years now, and proud to be donating $500,000 to the Desjardins Centre for Advanced Training. This new contribution will help students develop a set of complementary skills on the path to a career that meets their goals and reflects their talent."

—Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group



DCAT was created in 2009 to address a surprisingly common problem: newly-graduated health science experts were struggling to find careers. While most expect to go into academia, fewer than 35% of PhD graduates in life or health sciences are employed in faculty positions at universities. With so many students graduating with advanced degrees and so few available positions at universities, there was a critical need to help these bright individuals build marketable skills and connect them with opportunities.

“Our students are brilliant and passionate, but grad school doesn’t prepare them for careers. DCAT allows them to pursue their studies while simultaneously make sure they are employable and prepared for a variety of career paths. We are so proud of our graduates, who are working in a wide variety of health-related fields across Quebec.”

—Dr. Emily Bell, Manager, Desjardins Centre of Advanced Training, RI-MUHC

1600 students enrolled in the DCAT program have access to four comprehensive programs, including:

A fast-tracked graduate certificate or diploma in business administration through the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University.

through the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University. A mentorship program that pairs trainees with professionals working in health or life sciences.

that pairs trainees with professionals working in health or life sciences. Peer groups that provides an outlet to talk about career aspirations and work through challenges.

that provides an outlet to talk about career aspirations and work through challenges. The opportunity to gain experience in areas such as drug development and clinical trials administration.

The success of the program has a ripple effect across Quebec: it connects health science experts with careers where they can have a vast impact on health care. For example, DCAT graduates are contributing to the development of new medicines, improving the health care system, bringing lifesaving clinical trials to the province, and much more.

“In the past, pursuing advanced degrees was about becoming an academic at a university. Today, that landscape has completely changed. More people than ever have access to higher education, and their expertise is needed outside of universities—in drug development, data analysis, science communication and so much more. The DCAT program gives our trainees the confidence to pursue these careers.”

—Dr. Rhian Touyz, Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer, RI-MUHC

For 14 years, DCAT has bridged the gap for early-career scientists wondering what’s next. Desjardins Group made this valuable program possible, and their latest gift ensures its continuance.

“I want to express my gratitude to Mr. Cormier and everyone at Desjardins Group for their long-standing commitment to trainees at the RI-MUHC. This extraordinary program was made possible thanks to their support, and undoubtedly has improved our world by matching new graduates with roles where their expertise shines. Thank you, Desjardins Group, for your generosity.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises millions of dollars for the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top research and teaching hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising $200 million to bring world-class health care to our community. Quality health care is funded by the government, but the MUHC Foundation makes the difference between quality and excellence. Our investment in health care enables life-changing and lifesaving health programs and purchases state-of-the-art equipment. Our investment in research leads the way for medical innovations that will benefit people worldwide. Together with our community, we are solving the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17e7b19e-693e-4316-9f2e-da4b84db4843