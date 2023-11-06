Antibody Production Market to Surpass USD 44.2 Billion by 2030 on Account of Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Immunotherapy Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Antibody Production Market , valued at approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2022, is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, with an anticipated market size of USD 44.2 billion by 2030.”

Market Overview

Antibody production, also known as antibody synthesis or immunoglobulin production, is a crucial component of the immune system's defense mechanism against foreign invaders such as bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Antibody production is a finely tuned and highly regulated process that is critical for the body's ability to defend against infections and maintain overall health. Through the production of specific antibodies, the immune system can adapt and respond to an incredible variety of pathogens, providing protection and immunity against numerous diseases.

Market Analysis

The antibody production market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that are expected to continue influencing its expansion. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, has led to a growing demand for therapeutic antibodies. Antibodies play a crucial role in targeted therapy, diagnosis, and disease monitoring, which has fueled their production. Continuous advancements in biotechnology, particularly in the field of monoclonal antibody production, have led to more efficient and cost-effective methods. Technologies like hybridoma, recombinant DNA, and transgenic animals have enhanced the production capacity and quality of antibodies. The global aging population is susceptible to various diseases and conditions that require antibody-based therapies. As the elderly population increases, so does the demand for antibodies, especially for treating age-related diseases.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nebula Genomics)

Novartis

Psomagen

Azenta US, Inc. and Other Players

Antibody Production Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 16.4 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 44.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Antibody Production Market Study

The research laboratories segment's dominance in the market can be attributed to its pivotal role in advancing scientific knowledge, its increasing reliance on antibodies for cutting-edge technologies, and its contribution to precision medicine and collaborative projects. As research continues to evolve, this segment is poised to maintain its dominant position in the market.

The instruments segment is a driving force in the market, thanks to its role in improving efficiency, enabling high-throughput antibody discovery, enhancing quality control, and fostering innovation in antibody engineering. As technology continues to advance, the instruments segment will continue to shape the landscape of antibody production, paving the way for more effective and innovative antibody-based therapies and diagnostics.

Recent Developments

Twist Bioscience , a pioneering company in synthetic biology and genetic engineering, has recently unveiled an innovative and high-throughput antibody production platform, marking a significant advancement in the field of biotechnology. The new system promises to revolutionize the way antibodies are produced, offering several unique features and benefits.

AGC Biologics, a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced an exciting collaboration with Asahi Kasei, a renowned Japanese chemical company, to advance a groundbreaking clinical antibody project. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of partnerships within the biopharmaceutical industry, as companies recognize the need to combine their unique strengths and resources to tackle complex health challenges.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The antibody production market is marked by a dynamic interplay of several factors that shape its trajectory. On the driver's side, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, is propelling the demand for antibodies as vital components in diagnostics and therapeutics. Furthermore, the growing investments in research and development activities, driven by advancements in biotechnology and genomics, are fueling innovation in antibody production techniques, enhancing efficiency, and reducing production costs. However, amidst this optimism, there are notable restraints and challenges. Regulatory complexities and stringent quality control standards pose hurdles for market players seeking approvals for antibody-based therapies. Additionally, the threat of patent expirations and subsequent competition from biosimilars could impact market share and profitability. Moreover, the ongoing global supply chain disruptions and the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be significant threats, causing uncertainties in the availability of critical reagents and raw materials, which can disrupt production schedules and affect market stability.

Antibody Production Market Segmentation:

By Product

Instruments Bioreactors Multi-use Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Chromatography Systems Filtration systems

Consumables Media Buffers and Reagents Chromatography Resins and Columns Filtration Consumables and Accessories Others

Software

By Process

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

By Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Polyclonal Antibody

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

CROs and CDMOs

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, dominates the global antibody production market. This region benefits from a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, a well-established healthcare system, and a favorable regulatory environment. Europe is another significant player in the market. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France have well-developed biotech sectors and a strong focus on research and development. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the market. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have made substantial investments in biotechnology and life sciences.

Impact of Recession on Antibody Production Market Growth

The ongoing recession has created a challenging environment for the antibody production market, affecting funding, demand, and supply chain dynamics. However, opportunities for adaptation and collaboration may emerge as stakeholders seek innovative ways to navigate these economic uncertainties. As the global economy gradually recovers, the market is likely to regain momentum, driven by ongoing research, healthcare needs, and evolving market dynamics.

