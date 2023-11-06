UPDATE -- Tidal Named Best ETF Platform and Best US White Label Platform by ETF Express

CHICAGO, DETROIT, MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group, an ETF investment and technology platform facilitating the creation, operation, and growth of ETFs, is excited to share that it has been named Best ETF Platform and Best US White Label Platform by ETF Express.



Tidal was first nominated and ultimately selected as a best-in-class ETF service provider as part of ETF Express Awards, which recognizes excellence based on extensive surveys of participants across the ETF industry at large.

As a hub for ETF innovation and growth, Tidal is home today to 118 ETFs, with a combined asset footprint of about $8.5 billion as of October 31, 2023, up more than 90% year to date. The platform, which helps issuers launch and grow ETFs, offers its partners a comprehensive service stack that includes product planning, trust and board management services, fund financing and fund operations, regulatory and compliance support, portfolio management, trading execution, and marketing and sales.

“We are honored and grateful for this industry award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of Tidal’s team members as well as our client-centric approach to delivering one-stop solutions to help our clients launch, manage, trade and/or grow their unique ETFs,” said Guillermo Trias, Co-Founder and CEO of Tidal.

Year-to-date through the end of October, Tidal welcomed 50 new ETFs to its quickly growing platform, which today is home to 38 different issuer brands. To continue to deliver best in class solutions to our clients, the Tidal team has also grown to 50 employees.

“This award by the industry is truly appreciated as a recognition of over a decade working to help ETFs launch and grow,” said Michael Venuto, Co-Founder and CIO of Tidal.

About Tidal

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

Disclosure:

Tidal Financial Group, an ETF technology and investment platform, is affiliated with Toroso Investments LLC, a registered investment adviser. Industry awards do not predict future results and should not be viewed as an endorsement. Tidal does not offer investment advice. Investing in ETFs involves risk and may result in loss of principal. Toroso's Form ADV Part 2A, available upon request, details its services and fees and discusses potential conflicts of interest due to our affiliation.

This press release is for informational purposes and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any security. Consult with a financial advisor prior to investing.