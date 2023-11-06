BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 30 October to 3 November 2023

Paris, 6 November 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 30, 2023 to November 3, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|40,000
|53.9375
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|150,000
|53.9318
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|35,000
|53.9396
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|674,000
|53.9234
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|44,912
|54.4555
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|150,000
|54.4555
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|35,000
|54.4563
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|660,088
|54.4513
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|40,059
|54.5246
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|150,000
|54.4823
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|34,941
|54.4209
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|664,000
|54.4884
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|50,000
|55.5328
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|150,000
|55.5336
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|40,000
|55.5248
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|650,000
|55.5338
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|40,000
|56.3253
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|150,000
|56.3313
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|35,000
|56.3076
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/11/2023
|FR0000131104
|636,000
|56.3503
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|4,429,000
|54.9373
As of 3 November 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 40,038,000 shares, equal to 3.5% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2,334,731,211 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
