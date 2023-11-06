New York, USA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market to Witness an Upsurge in Growth by 2023, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch - Novartis, Apellis, NovelMed, Amyndas, Arrowhead

The dynamics of the complement 3 glomerulopathy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the complement 3 glomerulopathy market will comprise efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

DelveInsight’s Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, complement 3 glomerulopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted complement 3 glomerulopathy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the complement 3 glomerulopathy market size was found to be USD 100 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent population of C3G in the seven major markets was estimated to be ~8.3K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading complement 3 glomerulopathy companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed Therapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel complement 3 glomerulopathy drugs that can be available in the complement 3 glomerulopathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel complement 3 glomerulopathy drugs that can be available in the complement 3 glomerulopathy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for complement 3 glomerulopathy treatment include Iptacopan (LNP023), Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), NM8074, AMY101, ARO-C3, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major complement 3 glomerulopathy market share @ Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Overview

In 2013, experts reached a consensus on the term complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) to describe a cluster of rare kidney diseases primarily caused by dysregulation of the complement cascade. C3G falls under the category of glomerular diseases and is characterized by the predominant presence of C3 complement component (C3) deposits within the glomeruli. Importantly, these deposits occur without significant levels of immunoglobulin and without the deposition of C1q and C4. Dysregulation of the complement alternative pathway, attributed to acquired and/or genetic factors, plays a key role in the pathogenesis of C3G. However, it's worth noting that alternative pathway abnormalities are also observed in immune complex-mediated membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). The most common acquired factors contributing to C3G are C3 nephritic factors (C3NeFs), which are a diverse group of autoantibodies that enhance the stability of the C3 convertase, known as C3bBb.





Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The complement 3 glomerulopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current complement 3 glomerulopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The complement 3 glomerulopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Download the report to understand which factors are driving complement 3 glomerulopathy epidemiology trends @ Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiological Insights

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment Market

The ideal treatment for C3G remains uncertain, as no specific therapy has demonstrated consistent effectiveness. Current recommendations primarily rely on case series and observational studies, supplemented by expert opinions. Consequently, treatment approaches are not standardized and often centralized in specialized centers. In general, all C3G-diagnosed patients should undergo renoprotective measures, which include lifestyle modifications and the administration of an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or angiotensin-receptor blocker to manage hypertension and proteinuria. Additionally, lipid-lowering medications are recommended. However, it’s important to note that these medications alone do not guarantee protection against progressing to end-stage renal disease but may enhance the effectiveness of immunosuppressive treatment.

While robust data on plasma therapy are lacking, some cases have reported favorable outcomes when a mutated protein is identified as a causal factor in the disease. Plasma therapy has shown promise in treating patients with C3 glomerulopathy who have acute kidney injury. However, it has not been successful in patients with C3 nephritic factors, likely due to ongoing autoantibody production. In one case, a patient with recurrent dense deposit disease (DDD) following a kidney transplant received thrice-weekly plasma exchanges, successfully removing circulating C3 nephritic factors. Unfortunately, when this treatment was discontinued, the allograft failed. This suggests that the precise role of plasma therapy in C3G patients is yet to be adequately defined.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for complement 3 glomerulopathy @ Drugs for Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment

Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapies and Companies

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

NM8074: NovelMed Therapeutics

AMY101: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

ARO-C3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

To know more about complement 3 glomerulopathy clinical trials, visit @ Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment Drugs

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Dynamics

The complement 3 glomerulopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. In the burgeoning C3G market, there are several notable contenders including Apellis Pharmaceuticals, ChemoCentryx, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. The introduction of innovative biomarkers in the near future holds the potential to illuminate the disease’s pathophysiology, ultimately improving diagnosis. Numerous organizations, such as WeC3G, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), the Kidney Disease: International Global Organization (KDIGO), the Japanese Society of Nephrology (JSN), and others, actively strive to disseminate information and raise awareness about this condition.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of complement 3 glomerulopathy, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the complement 3 glomerulopathy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the complement 3 glomerulopathy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the complement 3 glomerulopathy market. The clinical presentation of ICGN and PIGN shares significant similarities with that of C3G, posing a challenge in differentiating and diagnosing C3G patients promptly. Additionally, the absence of reliable diagnostic tools complicates the differential diagnosis of C3G. In cases where C3G progresses to end-stage kidney failure, patients are frequently advised to undergo hemodialysis or kidney transplantation. However, it’s important to note that renal transplantation is associated with a high rate of disease recurrence in the transplanted kidney, and approximately half of such transplants ultimately prove unsuccessful.

Moreover, complement 3 glomerulopathy treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the complement 3 glomerulopathy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the complement 3 glomerulopathy market growth.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Size in 2022 USD 100 Million Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Companies Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed Therapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Therapies Iptacopan (LNP023), Pegcetacoplan (APL-2), NM8074, AMY101, ARO-C3, and others

Scope of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Complement 3 Glomerulopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about complement 3 glomerulopathy drugs in development @ Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Key Insights 2. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report Introduction 3. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment and Management 7. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Marketed Drugs 10. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Analysis 12. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Forecast

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted complement 3 glomerulopathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pipeline

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key complement 3 glomerulopathy companies, including ChemoCentryx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key chronic kidney disease companies, including ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, among others.

Moderate and Severe Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Moderate and Severe Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key moderate and severe chronic kidney disease companies, including Kibow Pharma, Bayer, Roche, Caladrius Biosciences, UnicoCell Biomed, Pharmicell, Scohia Pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, among others.

Moderate and Severe Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Moderate and Severe Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key moderate and severe chronic kidney disease companies, including Kibow Pharma, Bayer, Roche, Caladrius Biosciences, UnicoCell Biomed, Pharmicell, Scohia Pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, among others.

Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key anemia in chronic kidney disease companies, including Biocad, Xenetic Biosciences, Chiasma, Liminal BioSciences, among others.

Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key anemia in chronic kidney disease companies, including Biocad, Xenetic Biosciences, Chiasma, Liminal BioSciences, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter