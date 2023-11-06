Belite Bio, Inc. to present at the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 8 November 2023

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Belite Bio’s Chief Scientific Officer, Nathan Mata will present at the Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference (dbVIC) on November 8. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: November 8, 2023 TIME: 11:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3rhvMzf

This will be a live, interactive online event in which investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Tinlarebant is Belite Bio’s orally administered tablet intended to slow disease progression in patients affected with Stargardt Disease (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).

Currently, there are no FDA approved treatments for STGD1 and no approved oral or non-invasive treatments for GA.

A fully enrolled, two-year global Phase 3 trial in adolescent STGD1 (the “DRAGON” study) subjects and a two-year global Phase 3 trial in GA subjects (the “PHOENIX” study) are ongoing.

A two-year Phase 2 trial in adolescent STGD1 subjects shows that: Tinlarebant was safe and well-tolerated with no withdrawals due to adverse events. Retinal imaging showed that 5 of 12 subjects remained free of atrophic retinal lesions (referred to as definitely decreased autofluorescence or DDAF) after 24 months of Tinlarebant treatment. A comparison of the 24-month DDAF lesion growth between Tinlarebant-treated subjects and ProgStar participants possessing similar baseline characteristics (aged ≤18 years) showed a sustained lower DDAF lesion growth in Tinlarebant-treated subjects over the 24-month treatment period (p<0.001). 42% of Tinlarebant-treated subjects (5 out of 12) did not develop atrophic retinal lesions during the 24-month treatment period. Visual acuity was stabilized in majority of subjects during the study with a mean loss of five letters following 24 months of treatment (a loss of <10 letters is not considered clinically significant).



Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the U.S., and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of STGD1.

There are an estimated 20 million AMD patients in the U.S. and over 196 million patients worldwide with an estimated global direct healthcare cost of US$255 billion.

About Belite Bio, Inc.

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as STGD1 and GA in advanced Dry AMD, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

