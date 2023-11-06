Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions

OTTAWA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Tremblay as President, IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS).



Mike joined Invest Ottawa & Bayview Yards as President and CEO in March of 2017. Recently, Mike was appointed a World Economic Forum Fellow as part of the Centre for Urban Transformation and Invest Ottawa’s leadership work at AREA X.O, Canada’s mobility Futureplex of innovation and collaboration.

With 38 years of sales, marketing, operations, general management experience, coupled with considerable knowledge of public sector clients, Mike has held senior executive positions with Microsoft, SAP, Fujitsu Consulting, JDS Uniphase, EDS Systemhouse and Digital Equipment Corporation.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the Calian team. With his vast experience across Ottawa and North America, he will be instrumental in driving results and growth,” says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “Mike is a seasoned, empathetic and deliberate leader. Given his experience in large multi-national corporations, his alignment to our people first culture, coupled with his start up and innovation experience at Invest Ottawa, I know he’s the right fit for Calian on our journey to becoming a $1-billion company.”

“I am excited to join Calian as the President of IT and Cyber Solutions,” says Mike Tremblay. “With more than 40 years of business, and an exceptional team, Calian does incredibly important work for customers around the world. The IT and Cyber segments have a talented and dedicated team, and with Calian’s recent investments, a strong foundation in exciting customer solutions. I look forward to being part of that ongoing growth and commitment to customer success.”

Mike will officially join Calian December 1, 2023.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

