Calian and ADGA Group Sign Collaborative Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Land Training and Simulation for the Canadian Army

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) and ADGA Group Consultants Inc. today announced a three-year collaboration agreement to explore the development of next-generation integrated land training and simulation for the Canadian Army. Under the terms of the agreement, Calian and ADGA have defined a partner framework that aligns their complementary expertise and technologies to meet the accelerating operational demands of the Canadian Army and the realities of modern warfare.

“In an era of accelerating, multi-domain threats, the readiness of the Canadian Army is non-negotiable. World-class, modern training that replicates operational complexity builds decision advantage, cohesion, and lethality ensuring forces deploy prepared, resilient, and effective when they are needed.” said LGen Jean-Marc Lanthier (Ret’d), CEO and President, ADGA Group. “By combining ADGA’s depth of engineering and operational understanding with Calian’s capabilities in advanced training and secure systems, we are strengthening Canada’s ability to deliver comprehensive, technology-enabled training in realistic environments. Our combined strengths integrate complex C5ISRT, mission systems and secure digital infrastructure into cohesive, field-ready architectures.”

Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy prioritizes strengthening domestic capability and accelerating delivery. This collaboration supports those objectives contributing to sovereign land capability while delivering scalable and interoperable training solutions for the Canadian Army.

“Canada must think and act differently about how we prepare our forces,” said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian. “As leaders in this industry, we have a responsibility to collaborate with the right partners to deliver what the CAF needs today while continuously adapting for the future needs. By working together with ADGA, we can scale secure, integrated training environments that evolve with the modern battlefield and grow alongside the Canadian Armed Forces—so our troops are prepared, confident and able to return home safely.”

Training for the Modern Battlespace

Today’s operational environment is digitally enabled, cyber-integrated and multi-domain, where advantage belongs to the force that can move information faster, make decisions sooner and act with precision. In this complex environment, the Canadian Army must “train as it will fight”—replicating real-world integration challenges, degraded communications and compressed decision timelines within its training environments.

Through the collaboration, Calian and ADGA each contribute their deep and long-standing experience in:

Digitally Integrated C5ISRT Architectures: The next generation of the C4ISR concept with the addition of cyber capabilities and active targeting, Integrated Command, Control, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting systems (C5ISRT) that connect training directly to operational networks—ensuring soldiers rehearse within the same digital environment they will use in theatre.

System-Agnostic Platforms: Architectures designed to operate across multiple platforms, tools and technologies, allowing the Army to be flexible and portable.

Advanced Synthetic and Simulation Training Environments: Realistic, scalable training environments that replicate the complexity, pace and uncertainty of modern conflict—improving readiness before deployment.

Secure Digital Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience: Training systems built with secure-by-design principles, protecting sensitive operational data and ensuring resilience in contested environments.

Operational Engineering and Program Support: Experienced teams capable of designing, integrating, sustaining and scaling training capability as the CAF grows and modernizes.



Together, Calian and ADGA will support adaptive, secure, and fully integrated synthetic training architectures that strengthen operational readiness and the long-term sustainment for the Canadian Army.

About ADGA Group Consultants Inc.

www.adga.ca

ADGA Group Consultants Inc. is a 100% Canadian-owned defence and security company delivering trusted technical solutions and security-cleared professionals across Canada’s defence, security, and public safety enterprise. With nearly 60 years of experience, ADGA operates through two core business lines: Defence Services and Critical Infrastructure & Public Safety Services. The company supports the Canadian Armed Forces, government, and industry partners in complex, mission-critical environments and is committed to supporting Canada’s veterans, their families, and the broader defence community.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

