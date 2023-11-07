SATO CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS 2024

SATO Corporation, Stock exchange release, 7 November, 2023 at 9:00 am





SATO Corporation will publish the financial statements bulletin for year 2023 on Friday, 9 February 2024.





Interim reports and Half year financial report for year 2024 will be published as follows:

3 May 2024 Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2024

16 July 2024 Half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2024

25 October 2024 Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2024

SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

All releases will be published on the stock exchange website and also at the address www.sato.fi/pressreleases





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.