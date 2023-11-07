Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (“Lancaster”) is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (“MMD”) has declared Lancaster’s Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.



"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

Lancaster received the notification from the MMD, confirming the compliance of the application with the requirements of the Minimal Impact Exploration permit application. The proposed exploration plan, initially submitted on September 26, 2023, carefully details a minimal-impact strategy to develop three drill holes and associated pads over a disturbed area of less than two acres within the jurisdiction of the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property in Lordsburg Playa, New Mexico.

With this administrative hurdle cleared, the Alkali Flat Project now moves to the technical review phase, involving detailed review by state, federal, and tribal agencies. A site visit by representatives from Lancaster, along with BLM and MMD is scheduled for mid-November 2023. The purpose of the visit is to review the project on-site and to ensure all proposed operations align with the highest standards of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Lancaster Resources Inc. continues to emphasize the importance of environmental stewardship, with plans to use renewable energy sources and cutting-edge Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology to minimize its carbon footprint and water usage and ensure efficient resource extraction.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster’s vision is to produce Net Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar or geothermal energy.

Lancaster also holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals’ Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com

Tel: 604-923-6100

Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “projected,” “estimated,” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.