Rogers Introduces Connected for Success 5G Wireless Program

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced the launch of a new program to make 5G wireless services more accessible to eligible low-income Canadians. The new Connected for Success 5G Mobile Plan with a no-cost 5G smartphone gives over 2.5 million Canadians a more affordable way to connect to 5G wireless services.

“We're deeply committed to making 5G technology more affordable and accessible for all Canadians,” said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless. “Today's announcement builds on a number of investments we have made to help connect all Canadians across the country."

Making 5G services more affordable

Today’s announcement builds on Rogers commitment to bring affordable 5G services to all Canadians. In May, the company reduced the price per gigabyte of data on its most popular 5G plan by 50% and lowered its 5G entry price by 35% to $55 when bundled with residential services. It also provided all Rogers 4G wireless customers with access to the 5G network at no extra charge.

Since Rogers dropped the price of its 5G mobile plans in May 2023, wireless prices in Canada declined 12% according to Statistics Canada’s latest Consumer Price Index. The report measures changes in the cost of goods and services.

The company is also offering Canadians more affordable ways to buy a new phone and get more value for the money they spend. Customers can buy a new phone with any Rogers credit card and lower their monthly payments by up to 50% with 48-month device financing, 0% interest, and no term mobile contract. Rogers customers with the Rogers red credit card also get up to 2.6% unlimited cash back on all purchases.

Available to over 2.5 million eligible Canadians

The new $25 5G plan offers 3GB of 5G data with no overage charges and a no-cost Samsung Galaxy A14 or Motorola G 5G with financing when you keep your phone for a 24-month term. Eligible recipients include:

People who receive provincial income support or disability benefits

Seniors receiving the federal Guaranteed Income Supplement

Rent-geared-to-income tenants of a non-profit housing partner organization

Recipients of the federal Resettlement Assistance Program (RAP)

Families receiving the Maximum Canada Child Benefit through Connecting Families



In July, Rogers expanded its Connected for Success high-speed internet program to Western Canada and Northern Ontario. For more information about Connected for Success high-speed, low-cost Ignite Internet, TV bundles and 5G Mobile services, including eligibility criteria or how to apply, please visit connectedforsuccess.ca .

Quotes

“We all want people to be able to get online for services and connection to loved ones. The Connected for Success program adds a way for people to access affordable wireless services, which will help access training and supports they need to build better lives.” Sheila Malcolmson, British Columbia’s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction

“As more and more aspects of everyday life move online, universal access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet and wireless service is essential so everyone can reach their full potential. This is the foundation upon which the Alberta Broadband Strategy was built. I couldn’t be happier that Rogers’ commitments align with that strategy and I look forward to continuing to work together toward a better, more connected future.” Nate Glubish, Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation

“Connectivity is an essential need for all Albertans. I applaud Rogers for providing low-cost Internet services and their new 5G wireless program to make services more affordable for seniors, people with disabilities, families, youth and individuals with low incomes. These services will help unlock opportunities for those who need it most – breaking down barriers, empowering communities and increasing connection for all Albertans.” Jason Nixon, Alberta’s Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

“Connectivity impacts so many aspects of our daily lives. It’s needed for work, school, safety, and connecting with loved ones. We welcome programs that expand access to affordable 5G wireless services for Nova Scotians and Rogers’ low-cost option will benefit those who need it most.” Trevor Boudreau, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Community Services

“It is important that Islanders can be connected – to loved ones, healthcare, work, school, and more. Having access to a low-cost cell phone plan helps make that possible, and we are pleased to have Rogers’ Connected for Success wireless program now available to Island residents.” Barb Ramsay, Prince Edward Island’s Minister of Social Development and Seniors

“As a government, we welcome any investment in our province that helps to improve access to important services, such as health care, educational training and employment resources, for those living with low income.” Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

“Being connected is more important than ever from learning opportunities, online meetings, planning a trip on transit, or keeping in contact with family and friends. The Connected for Success program gives the option for more people to access high speed internet, mobile plans, or tv. 25,000 residents living in Saskatoon alone are eligible for this program. Helping people stay connected creates more opportunities for everyone to succeed in a rapidly changing world.” Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

“As the first 5G City in Atlantic Canada, the City of Fredericton is pleased to see this new program being introduced by Rogers. It means 5G wireless services will be accessible to more people, providing the opportunity for more of our residents to be able to connect with City services online.” Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton, New Brunswick

"Our housing program supports at-risk women and their children through a difficult period of their lives in which they are faced with numerous hardships such as financial instability. By providing these women with affordable and accessible wireless services, including the option of a no-cost device, we are taking an influential step toward supporting and uplifting these women toward a more independent and successful future." Neena Randhawa, Director, Transitional Housing & Women’s Initiatives at Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society in British Columbia

“We are thrilled to partner with Rogers Communications in the launch of their new affordable 5G wireless program for low-income Canadians. For the women and children YW supports, the Connected for Success program provides affordable and reliable connectivity that will ensure they have access to needed resources, skill-building, support homework and online learning for children, and source employment opportunities.” Stacey Ashton, Manager, Shelter Services and Affordable Housing at YW Calgary in Alberta

“For the past decade, our invaluable partnership with Rogers Communications on their Connected for Success program has provided thousands of Toronto Community Housing tenants access to reliable, high-speed, low-cost internet, making a real difference in their day-to-day lives. Now, this partnership with Rogers is expanding to include affordable 5G wireless plans that will empower even more of our tenants to connect, learn and thrive. On behalf of the programs and partnerships team here at TCHC, we are very grateful.” Fahad Yousuf, Acting Manager, Strategic Service Partnerships, Toronto Community Housing in Ontario

“The Rogers Connected for Success wireless program means Thrive participants can stay connected to community services, and when facing a crisis such as homelessness, intimate partner violence, or a medical emergency, they now have a means to connect to the appropriate supports. Having access to affordable mobile services will improve social connections, access to supports, and increase safety for so many people we support.” Angela Crockwell, Executive Director at Thrive in Newfoundland

