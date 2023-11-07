Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark A. Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in fireside chats during two upcoming investor conferences:



The Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference at 2:25pm ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in New York, NY.

The Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference at 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in New York, NY.

Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that address families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address broad genetically defined patient populations, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain-penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

