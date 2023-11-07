electroCore to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that Company CEO, Dan Goldberger, is scheduled to attend the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum taking place at the Westin NY Grand Central on November 16, 2023.



1x1 Meetings

electroCore will host 1x1 investor meetings on November 16, 2023. Please contact your Canaccord representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting.



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

