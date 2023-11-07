Cannabix Completes Initial Electronics Testing on Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer, Commences International Certification Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of breath testing devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that it has completed preliminary third-party testing on its Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer (“CAB”) wall mounted device (new device photos below). The Company is nearing completion of its first commercial version of its CAB device and has conducted electronics testing in October at QAI Laboratories (“QAI”) in British Columbia, an accredited lab recognized in the U.S and Canada for its electrical safety evaluations and certification. In particular, engineers successfully completed preliminary electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), emissions, immunity testing and vibration testing at QAI with the Cannabix CAB device. The CAB workplace series (industrial version) is now being prepared for international alcohol standards testing.

NEW CAB Workplace Series (Industrial version)

The Company is completing its first CAB technology for workplaces, an industrial weather resistant version (see Figure 1) with many features including an innovative pre-calibrated modular cartridge technology. Cannabix commenced pilot testing of its work series CAB with the Montana based, Friedel Clinic, in March 2023 and the device has performed well with over 700 breath samples taken thus far. The CAB device is part of the Company’s portfolio of marijuana and alcohol screening devices. The Company will be selecting a new product name for the CAB and create new product branding in the coming weeks.





Figure 1. Cannabix Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer (CAB) Workplace Series - Industrial Version

Cannabix is covering two significant threats to workplace safety with its alcohol and marijuana breath screening technologies. An increasing number of employers are taking proactive measures to safeguard their workers and their operations by implementing alcohol testing procedures. Workplace testing instances typically include random testing, start-of-shift testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing, post-incident testing, reasonable cause testing, and pre-promotion testing. The wall mounted CAB would be targeted for all of the above testing instances, and will be especially effective with pre-access alcohol testing before and during work hours.

Targeted Solution for Employers and Organizations

The CAB automatically checks the sobriety of employees when they come to work (easily installed at select access points), allowing for fast breath sampling in both contactless and straw mode. The device takes a picture while a breath sample is being delivered to confirm and record identity and allows for quick input of an employee identification code for system logging. Upon detection of alcohol on the breath, the CAB will deliver a precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level on the screen, as well as sending real-time alerts via text message, e-mail and dedicated portal about the positive sample. Furthermore, the system logs user testing for incident reporting and historical investigations.

The Company has received interest from the U.S. and Australia for the commercialization of the CAB. Cannabix is consulting with an established distributor and vendor of alcohol devices in Australia and will be opening up distribution relationships with alcohol device vendors in the United States.

Cannabix will be targeting the CAB for small to medium sized enterprises (SME’s), in a range of industries like construction, production, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, forestry sectors and warehousing and transport industry.

24/7 Sobriety Program in the United States

More recently the Company has been examining the use of the CAB as a new solution for the 24/7 Sobriety Program existing in several states in the U.S. This program seeks to reduce the re-arrests of individuals previously convicted of driving while under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs through daily breath testing.

In a 24/7 sobriety program, offenders are scheduled for twice daily alcohol testing at select locations in a given state or county. Currently the 24/7 program requires dedicated employees to administer alcohol tests with a handheld alcohol breathalyzer throughout the day. The Cannabix CAB could revolutionize the program with completely autonomous CAB devices collecting and reporting breath tests of the 24/7 sobriety program to state and local officials at a lower cost, leading to potentially significant savings and efficiency.

CAB Features

A robust feature set for the CAB includes contactless and direct breath testing, photo identity confirmation, time and attendance, Wi-Fi connectivity, RFID log-in.

A live data management portal for managers seeking real-time BAC results via the text and email has been developed. This data management system uses best in class Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud-based infrastructure and security.

New Innovation - CAB Pre-Calibrated Alcohol Sensor Cartridges

The Company has developed an innovative pre-calibrated modular cartridge technology that will allow organizations to quickly and easily maintain their CAB devices. This new technology holds the potential to transform a host of existing technologies which reply upon costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. The Cannabix cartridge technology provides a way for customers and distributors to replace cartridges to maintain calibration. Furthermore, this hardware provides an opportunity for recurring revenue stream from installations (See Figure 1).

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of contactless breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

