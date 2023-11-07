Smart Communications and Guidewire Celebrate Pivotal Milestone: Surpassing Over 120 Mutual Customers

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), today announced they have surpassed the 120 mutual customer milestone. This impressive achievement not only underscores the partnership between Smart Communications and Guidewire that is driven by a commitment to the P&C insurance industry, but also highlights their mutual dedication to cloud innovation and customer success.



Together, Smart Communications and Guidewire help insurers streamline business operations by combining the modern enterprise CCM software of SmartCOMM TM and digital forms of SmartIQ TM with the best-in-class insurance operations suite of Guidewire Cloud. Aligned on a cloud-first strategy, the combined solution drives an improved policyholder experience and optimized policyholder-agent engagement, while enabling insurers to manage complexity and compliance with the scalability to integrate across the enterprise. Professional services teams work seamlessly to ensure a smooth implementation for every joint customer, earning an industry-best reputation as a team that delivers business value and ROI.

“Achieving this commendable milestone is the result of a powerful partnership that is based on mutual trust, aligned business goals and a drive for pure cloud innovation,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at Guidewire. “Together, we remove the integration complexity so our mutual customers can deploy quickly.”

The partnership is the gateway for flexibility and a robust tech ecosystem. Mutual customers leverage the Guidewire and Smart Communications Marketplaces to choose pre-built accelerators and integrations to other market-leading CX technologies and applications – allowing for a reduction of internal silos and more complete customer views. Adding connections to accelerators can enhance AI capabilities and automation plus integrate tools like e-signature, chatbots and more.

Some of the mutual customers who are reaping the benefits of integrating the Smart Communications platform with Guidewire InsuranceSuite include Aioi Nissay Dowa NZ, Germania Insurance, Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, Pekin Insurance, Safe Auto Insurance Company, Vermont Mutual, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Westfield Insurance, and Zurich Insurance. These insurers are improving internal efficiency and affording business users ultimate control over the creation, management, and delivery of customer correspondence. They are also leading the way in providing the digital-first, omnichannel interactions that today’s tech-savvy policyholders demand as customer experience becomes the new differentiator for carriers.

“Together, our companies have found successful channels for driving business on an ongoing basis. And although our sales teams work closely together all year long, the highlight of each year is always Guidewire Connections, where we celebrate both our partnership and our joint customers,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, Smart Communications.

Guidewire Connections will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on November 12-15, 2023. Conference attendees can see a Smart Communications demo in the Ecosystem Demo Theater on November 12 at 7:10 p.m. CST or visit Smart Communications at Booth P2 in the Partner Pavilion to learn more about how they can benefit from the out-of-the-box Ready for Guidewire accelerators connecting Smart Communications to Guidewire InsuranceSuite. Along with partner EY, Smart Communications will host a panel discussion, Delivering Customer-Centricity in the Cloud with Guidewire and Smart Communications on November 14 at 2:15 p.m. CST.