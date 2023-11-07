NJM Insurance Group Claims Service Recognized by J.D. Power for the Sixth Year in a Row

West Trenton, NJ, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJM Insurance Group has been certified by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Auto Claims Experience” for personal lines customers. NJM has now earned this prestigious designation for six consecutive years and is the only insurance company to receive it each year since the certification’s creation.

"NJM is proud to once again be recognized by J.D. Power for providing policyholders with the highest level of claims satisfaction,” said Mitch Livingston, NJM president and CEO. “Earning this certification for the sixth year in a row tangibly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to service.”

Eligibility for the J.D. Power Auto Claims Certification Program℠ involves a rigorous independent audit of the claims process, including a survey of recent claimants and an evaluation of an insurer’s performance across all key areas of the claims process. The audit and claims evaluation resulted in NJM satisfying 63 out of 65 evaluation metrics — a 97% success rate, which is well above the minimum requirement of 80%.

“Congratulations to NJM Insurance for demonstrating the highest level of Auto Claims excellence by earning the J.D. Power Claims Program Certification again for the sixth consecutive year. The commitment by NJM to ensure operational consistency in such a moment of truth for a carrier’s relationship with their customer serves as a watermark example for the entire insurance industry” said Scott Quarderer, Managing Director for Global Business Intelligence, P&C Insurance.

NJM has continuously worked to improve its claims experience since it first qualified for the Claims Certification Program in 2018. In the past year, the Company has introduced an option to text message with adjusters, automated processes for faster resolution of certain types of claims and enhanced its online reporting system for auto and homeowners claims.

In addition to the J.D. Power Auto Claims Certification, NJM is rated Excellent on Trustpilot, based on 11,450 reviews and a TrustScore of 4.7/5 as of September 2023. NJM's Trustpilot rating is based entirely on customer feedback and is further evidence of the Company’s commitment to claims satisfaction.

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers and has maintained AM Best’s Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for over 89 years. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm.com to learn more.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit jdpower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at jdpower.com.