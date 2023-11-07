Mosaic Homes Launches Town & Centre, the Start of a Transformation at Coquitlam Town Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) announced the introduction of Town & Centre , a mixed-use development of apartments for sale and for rent, in addition to spaces for commercial retailers, services and eateries, helping to transform the rapidly expanding Coquitlam Town Centre neighbourhood. Offering the first new opportunity to participate and buy a new home in Coquitlam Town Centre in six years, Town & Centre allows homebuyers to be at the start of the city’s transformation. Continuing its legacy of building A Better Home, Mosaic has built thousands of homes in the Tri-Cities, speaking to its longstanding commitment and dedication to supporting the growth and community building in the Town Centre and adjacent neighbourhoods.



In the midst of an exciting reimagining with the City Centre Area Plan adopted in November 2020, the City of Coquitlam 's City Centre continues to transform into a vibrant downtown surrounded and supported by family-friendly neighbourhoods. Coquitlam’s City Centre is one of eight designated Regional Town Centres in Metro Vancouver’s Regional Growth Strategy, and as the downtown and heart of Coquitlam, the community offers a range of housing, educational institutions, retail, office, recreation and cultural outlets. Town & Centre by Mosaic supports this transformation, bringing over 550 new homes and commercial space to one of Metro Vancouver’s most sought-after communities.

“For 24 years, we have created homes that have been shaping and transforming communities, and Town & Centre is no exception,” shared Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mosaic Homes. “We are excited to bring Town & Centre to life, which will play a significant role in the transformation of Coquitlam Town Centre, and offer residents to be part of this evolution while enjoying the benefits of living in one of the most well-connected communities in the Lower Mainland.”

Running along Westwood Street and Woodland Drive, Town & Centre has two towers with over 550 homes, including 12,000 square feet of commercial space, a co-work and fitness studio and outdoor amenity areas that include a pavilion for outdoor dining. Connected by bike lanes and walkways, Town & Centre was designed with its surroundings in mind, allowing residents to enjoy lush parklands and bike routes nearby.

Reimagining how a one-bedroom home can live and bringing the most affordable two-bedroom, two-bath home available today, all homes at Town & Centre are designed so every inch counts, with striking, elegant interiors that are not seen anywhere else. Other design elements include 9-foot ceilings in most homes, large 6 to 7-foot windows, Oyster or Slate colour schemes with oak finish flooring, and contemporary shaker-style kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls.

Only a 5-minute walk to Lincoln Station on the Evergreen Line, West Coast Express nearby, and easy access to Downtown Vancouver, Town & Centre is well-connected, making getting around the Lower Mainland easy. Perfectly suited for working professionals and families, Town & Centre is located at the centre of the Tri-Cities, surrounded by great local schools and businesses, including the Tri-Cities’ largest mall.

Construction at Town & Centre is expected to begin in 2024, with estimated completion in late 2027. The Home Store is now open by private appointment to learn more. Homebuyers interested in learning more about the newest high-rise towers in Coquitlam Town Centre can visit mosaichomes.com .

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a Vancouver-based homebuilder focused on designing and building homes throughout the Lower Mainland. After 24 years in business and more than 7,000 homes later, ‘A Better Home’ remains its promise.

