Diabetic Nephropathy Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight |Key Players in the Market - Prokidney, Inversago, Palatin Technologies, Lexicon, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring

Advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more medical development. The diabetic nephropathy market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increased diagnosed prevalence and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Nephropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diabetic nephropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted diabetic nephropathy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the diabetic nephropathy market size was found to be USD 9.2 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of diabetic nephropathy in 7MM was estimated to be around 28 million cases in 2021 and is expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading diabetic nephropathy companies such as Prokidney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, and others are developing novel diabetic nephropathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic nephropathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel diabetic nephropathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic nephropathy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for diabetic nephropathy treatment include Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), INV-202, Bremelanotide, Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin, Esaxerenone, CSL346, and others.

Diabetic Nephropathy Overview

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease (DKD), is a chronic kidney condition that develops in individuals with diabetes. This condition arises when elevated blood glucose levels damage the kidneys. Diabetic nephropathy is a prominent contributor to chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). ESRD refers to a state where the kidneys can no longer meet the body’s everyday needs, potentially leading to kidney failure, which can be life-threatening. The risk factors for diabetic nephropathy include smoking, comorbidities, and an age bracket of 62-65 years and above. It’s crucial to be aware that individuals in the early stages of this condition may not exhibit any symptoms. A diagnosis of diabetic nephropathy typically involves specific blood and urine tests. It is crucial to perform urine analysis and accurately document supine and erect blood pressure history. Additionally, measuring albumin levels is essential, as it is the earliest clinically detectable sign of this condition.





Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The diabetic nephropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diabetic nephropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diabetic nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diabetic Nephropathy Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Nephropathy Gender-Specific Cases

Diabetic Nephropathy Age-Specific Cases

Diabetic Nephropathy Stage-Specific Cases

Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment Market

Diabetic nephropathy presents as a clinical condition characterized by persistent albuminuria and a gradual decline in kidney function, typically associated with a distinctive glomerular disease pattern. Diabetic nephropathy is closely linked to cardiovascular events and significantly impacts overall survival. The primary approach to managing albuminuria in patients involves maintaining blood pressure within a healthy range and utilizing angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) to slow the progression of kidney dysfunction. However, it’s important to note that these treatments do not directly reduce the occurrence of cardiovascular events. Additionally, effective glycemic control is crucial for delaying or potentially preventing nephropathy and diabetes-related complications, which can pose challenges even for seasoned healthcare professionals.

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the field of diabetes management, with the emergence of sodium/glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors at the forefront. These inhibitors have proven effective in lowering blood sugar levels, reducing blood pressure, slowing the decline of kidney function, and improving cardiovascular health. In 2019, the American Diabetes Association recommended the inclusion of SGLT2 inhibitors in the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

One of the pioneering SGLT2 inhibitors is Invokana (canagliflozin), which was the first to gain approval for treating type 2 diabetes patients with diabetic nephropathy. However, its utilization was limited due to concerns about a potential increased risk of amputations. Notably, in August 2020, the US FDA revisited this issue and, based on new data from three clinical trials, removed the Boxed Warning regarding amputation risk from canagliflozin.

Invokana is presently available in both the United States and Europe. Furthermore, a newer formulation, Vokanamet (EU), a fixed-dose combination of canagliflozin and metformin, and Invokamet (US), are accessible for the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients with CKD. These combination drugs offer a convenient and effective alternative to the separate administration of canagliflozin and metformin.

Key Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies and Companies

Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT): Prokidney

INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc.

Bremelanotide: Palatin Technologies, Inc

Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Esaxerenone: Daiichi Sankyo

CSL346: CSL Behring

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Dynamics

The diabetic nephropathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The continuous increase in cases of diabetic nephropathy presents an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to introduce innovative therapies to the market. Recent advancements in our comprehension of diabetic nephropathy enable the development of new drugs targeting different aspects of the condition, ultimately aiming to halt its progression.

Several international organizations have established clinical guidelines with widespread consensus on recommended treatment targets, offering a unified approach to managing diabetic nephropathy. Identifying early-stage biomarkers in high-risk diabetic nephropathy patients enhances our ability to effectively manage the condition and mitigate its advancement. Implementing personalized medicine that factors in genetic and mechanistic diversity can significantly enhance renal and cardiovascular protection in diabetic individuals afflicted with diabetic nephropathy. Engaging in strategic research endeavors can lead to substantial progress in our understanding and clinical management of diabetes.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the diabetic nephropathy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the diabetic nephropathy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the diabetic nephropathy market. The diabetic nephropathy market faces hindrances due to the absence of innovative treatment strategies for preventing, managing, and reversing the disease. The unique clinical variations and progression rates in individuals with diabetic nephropathy pose substantial challenges to its effective management. Furthermore, the lack of routine screening and the absence of early, precise risk stratification for DKD patients contribute to the problem.

Treatment failure often results from poor medication adherence, exacerbating disease-related complications. Over the past two decades, the standard of care for diabetic nephropathy management has primarily relied on risk-factor control and renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibition. Additionally, inadequate patient and primary care physician awareness and knowledge about diabetic nephropathy remain notable issues that require attention.

Diabetic Nephropathy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Diabetic Nephropathy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size in 2021 USD 9.2 Billion Key Diabetic Nephropathy Companies Prokidney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, and others Key Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), INV-202, Bremelanotide, Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin, Esaxerenone, CSL346, and others

Scope of the Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Diabetic Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies Diabetic Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Key Insights 2. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report Introduction 3. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment and Management 7. Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Diabetic Nephropathy Marketed Drugs 10. Diabetic Nephropathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Diabetic Nephropathy Market Analysis 12. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

