Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The merger with NuVasive, Inc. was completed on September 1, 2023 and results presented within include NuVasive, Inc. results from that closing date.



Worldwide net sales were $383.6 million, an increase of 51.0%.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.0 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.57

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $112.9 million, or 29.4% of net sales

Stand-alone Globus Medical net sales were $281.2 million, an increase of 10.7%



“The third quarter of 2023 was a defining moment for Globus Medical, as we completed our planned merger with NuVasive to create the most innovative company in the spine industry. The combination of Globus Medical and NuVasive brings together two leading companies with a shared vision to improve the lives of more patients around the globe. We are now focused on executing our integration plan over the next several months to unlock the growth engine associated with a combined culture of unparalleled product development and unsurpassed customer service,” said Dan Scavilla, president and chief executive officer of Globus Medical. “Our long-term business plan remains unchanged as we move forward to help surgeons and healthcare providers deliver better care for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. We are looking forward to the combined organization transforming the future of surgery.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $383.6 million, an as-reported increase of 51.0% over the third quarter of 2022. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 42.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022. International net sales increased by 100.2% over the third quarter of 2022 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 96.0% on a constant currency basis. Excluding business from the newly acquired NuVasive, worldwide net sales increased by 10.7%, U.S. net sales increased by 8.1% and, and international net sales increased by 25.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.0 million, a decrease of 97.9% over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.01, compared to $0.47 for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in both GAAP net income and Diluted EPS were primarily driven by the addition of NuVasive results and acquisition related costs incurred in the quarter since the closing date of the merger. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023, which excludes merger-related costs among other costs, was $0.57, compared to $0.50 in the third quarter of 2022 an increase of 14.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.5 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $29.0 million for the third quarter of 2023.

2023 Annual Guidance

The Company today increased its full year fiscal 2023 revenue guidance to $1.55 billion, up from $1.125 billion, and reaffirmed non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance of $2.30.



Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2023 results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at http://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing and acquisition of in-process research and development, merger and acquisition related costs/licensing, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2023 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, merger and acquisition related costs/licensing, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2023 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate the NuVasive business successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 383,639 $ 254,148 $ 951,942 $ 748,345 Cost of sales 135,390 65,497 282,688 193,134 Gross profit 248,249 188,651 669,254 555,211 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,329 18,701 71,758 53,508 Selling, general and administrative 156,206 106,576 398,691 314,042 Provision for litigation, net 2,924 — 184 2,341 Amortization of intangibles 13,761 4,324 22,909 13,229 Acquisition related costs 45,625 (652 ) 52,693 (1,832 ) Total operating expenses 247,845 128,949 546,235 381,288 Operating income/(loss) 404 59,702 123,019 173,923 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net 7,920 3,899 22,711 8,918 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (5,314 ) (2,210 ) (5,649 ) (3,708 ) Other income/(expense) (475 ) 74 318 1,770 Total other income/(expense), net 2,131 1,763 17,380 6,980 Income/(loss) before income taxes 2,535 61,465 140,399 180,903 Income tax provision 1,537 14,034 32,560 40,799 Net income/(loss) $ 998 $ 47,431 $ 107,839 $ 140,104 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 2,641 (4,380 ) 6,979 (18,239 ) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (2,310 ) (2,478 ) (1,085 ) (7,215 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 331 (6,858 ) 5,894 (25,454 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 1,329 $ 40,573 $ 113,733 $ 114,650 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.48 $ 1.03 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.47 $ 0.98 $ 1.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 113,537 99,652 104,762 100,638 Diluted 115,245 101,417 110,058 102,789

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,620 $ 150,466 Short-term marketable securities 189,314 295,592 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,242 and $4,724, respectively 494,112 213,247 Inventories 904,977 298,981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,574 20,997 Income taxes receivable 1,740 4,061 Total current assets 1,917,337 983,344 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $387,816 and $343,036, respectively 606,911 243,729 Operating lease right of use assets 94,831 5,988 Long-term marketable securities 275,958 495,852 Intangible assets, net 1,261,617 63,574 Goodwill 1,122,428 197,471 Other assets 69,478 37,323 Deferred income taxes 7,315 48,845 Total assets $ 5,355,875 $ 2,076,126 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 86,934 $ 36,101 Accrued expenses 221,670 92,169 Operating lease liabilities 13,385 2,536 Income taxes payable 34,402 990 Business acquisition liabilities 54,339 13,308 Deferred revenue 17,992 14,100 Total current liabilities 428,722 159,204 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 75,627 54,950 Operating lease liabilities 99,927 3,475 Senior convertible notes 409,723 — Deferred income taxes 132,191 1,779 Other liabilities 22,400 10,345 Total liabilities 1,168,590 229,753 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 118,169,712 and 77,762,282 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 118 78 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 2,858,091 630,952 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (18,736 ) (24,630 ) Retained earnings 1,347,790 1,239,951 Total equity 4,187,285 1,846,373 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,355,875 $ 2,076,126

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 107,839 $ 140,104 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,571 51,342 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 730 4,446 Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net 6,700 5,890 Amortization of inventory fair value step up 19,065 — Stock-based compensation expense 40,297 24,303 Allowance for doubtful accounts 4,284 (396 ) Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 4,431 (2,043 ) Change in deferred income taxes (45,990 ) (17,014 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 1,466 241 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (2,370 ) (2,021 ) (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (36,953 ) (46,200 ) Inventories (58,978 ) (48,650 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,280 ) (6,866 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable (7,952 ) 10,407 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,579 1,660 Income taxes payable/receivable 13,386 (710 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 138,825 114,493 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (100,643 ) (322,100 ) Maturities of marketable securities 214,430 239,126 Sales of marketable securities 219,987 89,978 Purchases of property and equipment (55,393 ) (55,707 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (296,028 ) (1,175 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (17,647 ) (49,878 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition liabilities (5,908 ) (5,288 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,357 26,228 Repurchase of common stock — (144,493 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 5,449 (123,553 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 2,527 92 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 129,154 (58,846 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 150,466 193,069 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 279,620 $ 134,223 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 65,171 $ 58,301 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive merger $ 2,153,860 $ — Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 5,971 $ 5,341

Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 347,460 $ 230,060 $ 855,922 $ 681,704 Enabling Technologies 27,661 24,088 87,502 66,641 Neuromonitoring Services 8,518 — 8,518 — Total net sales $ 383,639 $ 254,148 $ 951,942 $ 748,345

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,620 $ 150,466 Short-term marketable securities 189,314 295,592 Long-term marketable securities 275,958 495,852 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 744,892 $ 941,910

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 998 $ 47,431 $ 107,839 $ 140,104 Interest (income)/expense, net (7,920 ) (3,899 ) (22,711 ) (8,918 ) Provision for income taxes 1,537 14,034 32,560 40,799 Depreciation and amortization 37,388 17,578 73,571 51,342 EBITDA 32,003 75,144 191,259 223,327 Stock-based compensation expense 9,877 8,314 27,418 24,303 Provision for litigation, net 2,924 — 184 2,341 Acquisition related costs/licensing 64,883 (652 ) 72,067 (938 ) Net (gain) loss from strategic investments 268 — 268 — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts 2,898 — 2,898 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,852 $ 82,806 $ 294,094 $ 249,033 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 0.3 % 18.7 % 11.3 % 18.7 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 29.4 % 32.6 % 30.9 % 33.3 %

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 998 $ 47,431 $ 107,839 $ 140,104 Provision for litigation, net 2,924 — 184 2,341 Amortization of intangibles 13,761 4,324 22,909 13,229 Acquisition related costs/licensing 64,883 (652 ) 72,067 (938 ) Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts 2,898 — 2,898 — Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments 268 — 268 — Tax effect of adjusting items (20,201 ) (839 ) (23,260 ) (3,280 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 65,531 $ 50,264 $ 182,905 $ 151,456

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of goods sold $ 135,390 $ 65,497 $ 282,688 $ 193,134 Acquisition related inventory amortization in COGS (19,065 ) — (19,065 ) — Adjusted COGS $ 116,325 $ 65,497 $ 263,623 $ 193,134 Adjusted gross profit 267,314 188,651 688,319 555,211 Adjusted gross profit as a percentage 69.7 % 74.2 % 72.3 % 74.2 %

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.01 $ 0.47 $ 0.98 $ 1.36 Dilution attributable to Convertible Notes — — 0.03 — Provision for litigation, net 0.03 — — 0.02 Amortization of intangibles 0.12 0.04 0.22 0.13 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.56 (0.01 ) 0.68 (0.01 ) Net (gain) loss from strategic investments 0.00 — 0.00 — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts 0.03 — 0.03 — Tax effect of adjusting items (0.18 ) (0.01 ) (0.22 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 1.72 $ 1.47

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,484 $ 32,920 $ 138,825 $ 114,493 Purchases of property and equipment (21,534 ) (11,983 ) (55,393 ) (55,707 ) Free cash flow $ 28,950 $ 20,937 $ 83,432 $ 58,786

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 309,315 $ 217,024 42.5 % $ — 42.5 % International 74,324 37,124 100.2 % 1,565 96.0 % Total net sales $ 383,639 $ 254,148 51.0 % $ 1,565 50.3 %





Nine Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 788,924 $ 638,707 23.5 % $ — 23.5 % International 163,018 109,638 48.7 % (1,471 ) 50.0 % Total net sales $ 951,942 $ 748,345 27.2 % $ (1,471 ) 27.4 %