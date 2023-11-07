Ready Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

-   GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.25   -
-   DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.28   -
-   DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 8.0%   -

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial (“SBC”) loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our broad suite of origination channels allows Ready Capital to remain a consistent source of capital for our customers despite a challenging macro environment,” stated Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect the short-term earnings pressure from the Broadmark acquisition to abate in the upcoming quarters and our well positioned balance sheet, strong liquidity and origination platform to drive earnings growth into the new year.”

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total investments of $984 million, including $464 million of SBC originations, $391 million of residential mortgage loans, and $129 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans
  • Repaid $115 million of 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes that matured on August 15, 2023
  • Declared and paid dividend of $0.36 per share in cash
  • Net book value of $14.42 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2023
  • On October 25th, introduced the Small Balance Construction and Residential Finance program, providing loans ranging from $5 million to $20 million to expand the Company’s construction lending platform

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company’s residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

   
(in thousands)Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Net Income$47,179 
Reconciling items:  
Unrealized gain on MSR (2,563)
Decrease in CECL reserve (12,151)
Non-cash compensation 2,275 
Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 2,536 
Loss on bargain purchase 14,862 
Total reconciling items$4,959 
Income tax adjustments 26 
Distributable earnings$52,164 
Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1,566 
Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,334 
Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders$48,264 
Distributable earnings per common share - basic$0.28 
Distributable earnings per common share - diluted$0.28 


U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
       
(in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $181,913  $163,041 
Restricted cash  36,576   55,927 
Loans, net (including $9,221 and $9,786 held at fair value)  4,151,923   3,576,310 
Loans, held for sale, at fair value  184,989   258,377 
Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $168 and $576 held at fair value)  58,145   186,985 
Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value  33,339   32,041 
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae  72,401   66,193 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,547 and $8,094 held at fair value)  136,113   118,641 
Derivative instruments  8,620   12,963 
Servicing rights (including $207,495 and $192,203 held at fair value)  307,779   279,320 
Real estate owned, held for sale  281,941   117,098 
Other assets  265,428   201,321 
Assets of consolidated VIEs  7,080,266   6,552,760 
Total Assets $ 12,799,433  $ 11,620,977 
Liabilities      
Secured borrowings  2,385,070   2,846,293 
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings  76,333   201,011 
Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net  5,264,037   4,903,350 
Convertible notes, net     114,397 
Senior secured notes, net  344,684   343,355 
Corporate debt, net  763,828   662,665 
Guaranteed loan financing  886,916   264,889 
Contingent consideration  13,408   28,500 
Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae  72,401   66,193 
Derivative instruments     1,586 
Dividends payable  64,777   47,177 
Loan participations sold  57,465   54,641 
Due to third parties  2,436   11,805 
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities  168,298   176,520 
Total Liabilities $ 10,099,653  $ 9,722,382 
Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share  8,361   8,361 
       
Commitments & contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share  111,378   111,378 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 172,023,871 and 110,523,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  17   11 
Additional paid-in capital  2,318,109   1,684,074 
Retained earnings  168,539   4,994 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,928)  (9,369)
Total Ready Capital Corporation equity  2,592,115   1,791,088 
Non-controlling interests  99,304   99,146 
Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,691,419  $ 1,890,234 
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 12,799,433  $ 11,620,977 



 
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
(in thousands, except share data)    2023
    2022
    2023
    2022
Interest income $250,590  $186,026  $701,047  $464,102 
Interest expense  (191,612)  (115,495)  (524,540)  (257,339)
Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 58,978  $ 70,531  $ 176,507  $ 206,763 
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses  12,151   (3,431)  (542)  (583)
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 71,129  $ 67,100  $ 175,965  $ 206,180 
Non-interest income            
Residential mortgage banking activities  7,059   12,053   26,112   23,424 
Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned  14,402   21,117   49,855   50,238 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments  17,684   16,460   13,363   58,522 
Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $324 and $4,495 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $4,123 and $13,128 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively  16,033   12,189   44,468   37,282 
Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) credit losses of $2,658 and $6,890 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $(941) and $(1,381) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively  904   1,162   1,530   5,490 
Gain (loss) on bargain purchase  (14,862)     215,032    
Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures  56   (603)  745   11,160 
Other income  18,315   16,150   56,767   30,985 
Total non-interest income $ 59,591  $ 78,528  $ 407,872  $ 217,101 
Non-interest expense            
Employee compensation and benefits  (24,868)  (25,941)  (77,716)  (79,998)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party  (3,001)  (1,745)  (7,827)  (6,549)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities  (4,091)  (9,061)  (16,150)  (5,508)
Professional fees  (7,810)  (3,865)  (19,183)  (12,842)
Management fees – related party  (7,229)  (5,410)  (18,070)  (14,071)
Incentive fees – related party     (949)  (1,791)  (949)
Loan servicing expense  (15,818)  (10,697)  (38,896)  (29,913)
Transaction related expenses  (2,329)  (1,535)  (17,188)  (8,606)
Other operating expenses  (14,368)  (15,396)  (39,927)  (42,421)
Total non-interest expense $ (79,514) $ (74,599) $ (236,748) $ (200,857)
Income before provision for income taxes  51,206   71,029   347,089   222,424 
Income tax provision  (4,027)  (4,776)  (9,559)  (32,943)
Net income $ 47,179  $ 66,253  $ 337,530  $ 189,481 
Less: Dividends on preferred stock  1,999   1,999   5,998   5,997 
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest  1,517   3,023   7,842   6,672 
Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ 43,663  $ 61,231  $ 323,690  $ 176,812 
             
Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.25  $ 0.53  $ 2.33  $ 1.66 
Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.25  $ 0.50  $ 2.30  $ 1.56 
             
Weighted-average shares outstanding            
Basic  171,973,933   114,371,160   138,323,878   105,576,826 
Diluted  174,440,869   125,666,609   140,628,545   116,865,770 
             
Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.36  $ 0.42  $ 1.16  $ 1.26 



 
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
 
     Small Residential      
  SBC Lending Business Mortgage Corporate-   
(in thousands) and Acquisitions Lending Banking Other Consolidated
Interest income $219,414  $29,297  $1,879  $  $250,590 
Interest expense  (169,008)  (20,769)  (1,835)     (191,612)
Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 50,406  $ 8,528  $ 44  $  $ 58,978 
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses  14,465   (2,314)        12,151 
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 64,871  $ 6,214  $ 44  $  $ 71,129 
Non-interest income               
Residential mortgage banking activities $  $  $7,059  $  $7,059 
Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned  7,053   7,349         14,402 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments  14,515   606   2,563      17,684 
Servicing income, net  1,198   5,669   9,166      16,033 
Income on purchased future receivables, net     904         904 
Loss on bargain purchase           (14,862)  (14,862)
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures  56            56 
Other income  8,570   8,863   43   839   18,315 
Total non-interest income (loss) $ 31,392  $ 23,391  $ 18,831  $ (14,023) $ 59,591 
Non-interest expense               
Employee compensation and benefits $(10,224) $(8,507) $(4,890) $(1,247) $(24,868)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party  (99)        (2,902)  (3,001)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities        (4,091)     (4,091)
Professional fees  (1,264)  (3,456)  (144)  (2,946)  (7,810)
Management fees – related party           (7,229)  (7,229)
Loan servicing expense  (12,204)  (337)  (3,277)     (15,818)
Transaction related expenses           (2,329)  (2,329)
Other operating expenses  (5,890)  (5,222)  (1,608)  (1,648)  (14,368)
Total non-interest expense $ (29,681) $ (17,522) $ (14,010) $ (18,301) $ (79,514)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ 66,582  $ 12,083  $ 4,865  $ (32,324) $ 51,206 
Total assets $ 10,595,201  $ 1,409,761  $ 396,073  $ 398,398  $ 12,799,433 



 
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
 
     Small Residential      
  SBC Lending Business Mortgage Corporate-   
(in thousands) and Acquisitions Lending Banking Other Consolidated
Interest income $629,686  $65,997  $5,364  $  $701,047 
Interest expense  (479,006)  (39,861)  (5,673)     (524,540)
Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 150,680  $ 26,136  $ (309) $  $ 176,507 
Recovery of (provision for) loan losses  5,179   (5,721)        (542)
Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 155,859  $ 20,415  $ (309) $  $ 175,965 
Non-interest income               
Residential mortgage banking activities $  $  $26,112  $  $26,112 
Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned  27,234   22,621         49,855 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments  7,727   348   5,288      13,363 
Servicing income, net  4,181   12,367   27,920      44,468 
Income on purchased future receivables, net     1,530         1,530 
Gain on bargain purchase           215,032   215,032 
Income on unconsolidated joint ventures  745            745 
Other income  25,829   29,390   98   1,450   56,767 
Total non-interest income $ 65,716  $ 66,256  $ 59,418  $ 216,482  $ 407,872 
Non-interest expense               
Employee compensation and benefits $(25,153) $(31,396) $(15,598) $(5,569) $(77,716)
Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party  (581)        (7,246)  (7,827)
Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities        (16,150)     (16,150)
Professional fees  (3,380)  (7,863)  (441)  (7,499)  (19,183)
Management fees – related party           (18,070)  (18,070)
Incentive fees – related party           (1,791)  (1,791)
Loan servicing expense  (31,008)  (582)  (7,306)     (38,896)
Transaction related expenses           (17,188)  (17,188)
Other operating expenses  (16,221)  (14,003)  (5,001)  (4,702)  (39,927)
Total non-interest expense $ (76,343) $ (53,844) $ (44,496) $ (62,065) $ (236,748)
Income before provision for income taxes $ 145,232  $ 32,827  $ 14,613  $ 154,417  $ 347,089 
Total assets $ 10,595,201  $ 1,409,761  $ 396,073  $ 398,398  $ 12,799,433 