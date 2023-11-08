Press Release

Nokia Bell Labs and Aramco announce R&D collaboration to support priority industries

Collaboration is expected to develop advanced Industry 4.0/4IR digital use cases and validate proof of concept solutions for various industrial sectors

Solutions aim to accelerate digital transformation of industries globally and within the Kingdom, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) region

08 November 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia’s research arm, Nokia Bell Labs and Aramco, the world’s largest energy company, have signed a non-binding R&D collaboration agreement to support Industry 4.0/4IR digital use-case creation and proof of concept development for priority industrial sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Building on the vision of the recently launched Aramco Digital Company, this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is envisioned to accelerate digital transformation within the Kingdom, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) region and globally. The collaboration seeks to leverage cutting-edge research and technologies from both companies to advance digital use-cases for a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, utilities, mining, manufacturing and logistics.

The companies are expected to collaborate on research and development efforts, develop joint proof-of-concept solutions, and validate technologies in real-world deployments to expand enterprise industrial automation applications, thereby unlocking new potential for industrial operations. The collaboration will also aim to focus on fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for 5G and emerging technologies to integrate cutting-edge technologies that will help shape the future of industrial sectors.

Nabil Nuaim, Sr. VP of Aramco Digital & Information Technology, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nokia’s award-winning research arm Nokia Bell Labs. This MoU signifies a major step towards digitalizing our industries and transforming our national talent capabilities. Together, we aim to foster a culture of innovation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industrial sectors during this Industry 4.0 era."

Thierry E. Klein, President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, said: “This collaboration with Aramco reflects our commitment to driving innovation and jointly developing advanced industrial use cases with world-leading ecosystem partners. Together, we will accelerate the digital transformation of industries providing new technologies for a safer, more productive and more sustainable future. We look forward to co-creating ground-breaking solutions that can unlock new business opportunities for industrial operations in Saudi Arabia and globally.”

