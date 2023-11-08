Atsign and ZARIOT Announce Solution for LoRaWAN® Gateways to Make Cities Smarter and Safer

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a provider of open-source Networking 2.0 technology, and ZARIOT, a secure IoT connectivity provider, today announced a revolutionary solution for LoRaWAN® gateways that will enable cities to deploy and manage LoRaWAN networks more efficiently and accelerate the adoption of LoRaWAN-based IoT applications.



Atsign's Networking 2.0 product, SSH No Ports, ensures that LoRaWAN gateways have no network attack surface and that administrators and owners can reach them wherever they reside, even behind a firewall or NAT, without needing to know the gateway’s IP address. Gateways using SSH No Ports also do not require the typical network configuration steps, making deployment faster, which speeds up overall project implementation times.

ZARIOT's SIM and eSIM technology provides gateways with a cellular connection that is independent of the LAN or Wi-Fi connection. This means that if the LAN or Wi-Fi connection is unavailable, the gateways can seamlessly connect to the Internet via the ZARIOT SIM, ensuring that business, commerce, utilities, and other services won't be disrupted.This is a win for both LoRaWAN and Cellular technologies proving that they can complement each other well and provide incredible value to the customers.

"We are excited to include ZARIOT’s secure connectivity to further strengthen this innovative solution for LoRaWAN gateways," said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. "Our combined technologies provide a secure and reliable foundation for making cities smarter and safer."

“At ZARIOT we pride ourselves on enabling IoT connectivity,” said Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO of ZARIOT. “We understand that a growing number of industries and disciplines must work together to support the ever-expanding diversity and complexity of the IoT ecosystem. As a cellular vendor we recognise that LoRaWAN is technically the optimum choice to deliver certain types of solutions and so we are proud to work with Atsign and their LoRaWAN gateway ecosystem partners to help deliver and secure those deployments."

To learn more about the new solution for LoRaWAN gateways from Atsign and ZARIOT, please visit the Atsign and ZARIOT websites.

About Atsign

Atsign specializes in Networking 2.0 infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company’s mission is to make the Internet more secure, private, and accessible for everyone while greatly reducing network complexity. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and microservices.

About ZARIOT

ZARIOT is a leading provider of IoT solutions for smart cities and industries. ZARIOT’s cloud-based platform enables customers to deploy, manage, and scale LoRaWAN networks. ZARIOT’s solutions are used by a wide range of customers, including municipalities, utilities, and industrial companies.

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

Atsign:

Scott Hetherington

media@atsign.com

1-844-827-0985

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.